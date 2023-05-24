Events let you organize and participate in real-world gatherings with other people on Facebook. Events can center around just about any topic online or in person. They can be private, meaning they are only visible to those you have invited, or public, meaning anyone on Facebook can find them. Here’s how to create or duplicate an event on Facebook.

QUICK ANSWER To create or duplicate an event on Facebook, navigate to your News Feed and select Events > Create a new event. Fill in the relevant details and choose who you'd like to invite. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Create a private event on Facebook

Create a public event on Facebook

How to duplicate a Facebook event

Create a private event on Facebook Creating an event is easy, but getting the details right is key to the event being a success. From your News Feed, click Events on the left-hand menu. You may have to click See More if you don’t see the option immediately.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You’ll then see a page of top events in your local area. Click Create a new event to add your own.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You’ll have the option of hosting your event online or in person. If online, you can meet via video chat with Messenger Rooms or add an external link such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Additionally, you will have to choose the type of online event: general or interactive class, and if it’s a class, it can be a one-time class of a series of lessons. If the event is in-person, you must specify a specific location or book a venue for people to gather.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You will find four different privacy options on the Event details page, three of which keep your event private. Be aware that you can’t change an event’s privacy after creating the event, so be sure to select the appropriate option for your affair.

Privacy options

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Here’s a breakdown of what each of the privacy options entails: Private : The event is only visible to people who are invited. You can also choose to allow guests to invite their friends. Invited attendees can see the event description, photos, posts, and videos.

Friends : The event is visible only to your Facebook friends. Your friends can see the event description, photos, posts, and videos.

Group : Only a specific group can see the event description, photos, discussion, and videos. Public group : The event is visible to anyone on or off Facebook. Private group : The event is visible only to members of the group.

Depending on your preferred privacy, the Event settings will differ. If your event is private or for friends, you can have co-hosts and show guest lists. You can only have co-hosts if your event is for a specific group. Now that your privacy settings are in place, all that’s left is to give your event a title, description, image, time, and location.

Create a public event on Facebook Follow the same steps outlined above to create a public event on Facebook. Click Events from your News Feed, then click Create a new event. Select whether your event is online or in person. In the Event Details section, open the Privacy menu and select Public.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

A public event will be visible to anyone with or without a Facebook account. That means anyone can see information such as the event description, photos, posts, and videos. Add an original title, description, image, time, and place to make your event stand out.

How to duplicate a Facebook event Once your event is created, you can create an exact duplicate should you wish to rerun it. Click on your event, click the three-dot icon beside Edit, and select Duplicate event.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

You can adjust the settings to make necessary changes, such as changing the event from private to public or vice versa. Be sure to update the time and place as well. Once you’ve added all the details, click Next, then click Create Event.

FAQs

Who can create recurring events on Facebook? Only Pages, not personal profiles, can create regular events. Learn more about the difference between a Page and a profile.

Why does my event say free on Facebook? Facebook will advertise your event as free if the Regular price in your Event settings is zero. To remove the word ‘free,’ either deduct the 0 from the regular price or enter how much a ticket will cost.

Can you boost Facebook events? Yes, you can boost events on Facebook. To do so, click Promote–> Boost an Event. Find out more about Meta’s policies.

Why can't I create a poll on a Facebook event? To add a poll to your event, open the Event details and select the button that says Say something. Scroll down to choose Poll and enter the questions and answers in your post.

What size is a Facebook event cover photo? Ideally, the size for an event cover photo should be 1920 x 1005. You can use Facebook’s event cover photo template to make sizing easier.

How do you join a live event on Facebook? If an event on Facebook is live, you will see the option to click “Watch Live” or “Join Live” to start watching. You can then interact with other viewers or streamers using comments and reactions.

Comments