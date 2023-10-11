Were you part of the generation that was too young to sign up for Facebook when it launched but used a fake date of birth to bypass eligibility? No? Then I don’t know what you’re talking about either. Perhaps you’re reaching your golden years and want to keep your birthday private. Here’s how to change or hide your birthday on Facebook. And while you’re considering adjustments, you may also be wondering how to change your username so that your URL appears as www.facebook.com/your-username/.

How to change your birthday on Facebook

Change your birthday on desktop Navigate to your profile page and click About. From there, click Contact and Basic Info from the menu options below.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down to find your birth date beside the cake icon and click the Edit (✏️) button beside it.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Afterwards, Facebook will open a new tab to the Meta account center. Here, simply click on the Edit button once again.

AA Update Team / Android Authority

In the next step, you’ll find boxes to adjust your birthday’s day, month, and year. Once you’ve finished making the necessary changes, click Save.

AA Update Team / Android Authority

Be aware that there is a limit to how many times you can change your birthday; once adjusted, you may have to wait before editing it again. In this example, it looks like we can only change it one more time, and after that, we would need to create a whole new profile to change it again.

Change your birthday on mobile Using the Facebook mobile app, navigate to your profile page and tap Edit profile.

Scroll down and select Edit your About info.

Under the birthday section, click on the Edit in Accounts Center option.

Click on "Edit profile" Select "Edit your About info" Tap the "Edit in Accounts Center"

You will be directed to your Accounts Center. Tap on the date field.

the date field. Adjust your birthday to the correct date by selecting the new day, month, and year from the dropdown menus.

Tap SET to confirm the changes.

to confirm the changes. Finally, press Save and then select Done.

Click on the date field Adjust your birthday Select "Save" and "Done"

That’s all you need to do to change your birthday on Facebook. However, please keep in mind that Facebook allows you to edit your age a limited number of times, so use this feature sparingly.

How to hide birthday on Facebook

Hide birthday on Desktop To manage who can see your birthday on Facebook for desktop users, follow these steps: Navigate to the birthday editing page by heading to your profile page –> clicking About –> Contact and Basic Info.

clicking Scroll down to find your birthday.

Next to the pencil button (✏️), you’ll see a two-faced icon (👥), which may vary based on your previous settings (either 🌍, or ⚙️ icon).

Click on this icon to proceed with the editing.

AA Update Team / Android Authority

As you proceed, you’ll encounter a list of options for sharing your birth date information: Public: This option allows anyone, whether they have a Facebook account or not, to view your birth date. Friends: Selecting this option restricts access to your Facebook friends only. Custom: Here, you have the flexibility to create a custom list, deciding who can see your birthday. For more information on categorizing your friend’s list, you can check out the page on creating a restricted list. Close friends: This choice shares your birth date exclusively with a custom list of your closest friends. Only me: This means only you can see your birthday. If you want to completely hide your birthday, choose Only me and click Done to save the changes.

AA Update Team / Android Authority

Hide birthday on mobile To manage who can see your birthday on Facebook for mobile users, follow these steps: Navigate to your profile page and tap Edit profile –> Edit Your About Info.

–> On the Edit Basics Info page, you have the option to control who can see your birthday. To do this, click on the gray box next to each element (day and month, year) to open a menu of privacy options.

page, you have the option to control who can see your birthday. To do this, click on next to each element (day and month, year) to open a menu of privacy options. Choose Only me to hide your birthday completely from others.

Tap on each gray box next to birthday Select "Only me"

If you wish to change the visibility setting later, you can always switch it back to Public to make your birthday visible to anyone. Alternatively, you can select Friends to restrict visibility to your Facebook friends, or choose Close friends to share your birthdate with a custom list of your closest friends.

How to prevent Facebook from using your personal information for advertising Facebook uses your activity and information, like your interactions, to display personalized ads. However, you can manage you ad preferences yourself following these steps: Log in to your Facebook account and click on your profile.

Select Settings & Privacy –> Settings –> See more in Account Centers or use this quick link.

–> –> or use this quick link. On the left side menu, click on Ad preferences. In this section, you can customize your advertising preferences with options to manage recent ad activity, review and hide encountered advertisers, control specific ad topics you want to see less of, and explore deeper insights into how data shapes the ads you encounter.

AA Update Team / Android Authority

FAQs

What happens if you hide your birthday on Facebook? Hiding your birthday means that no one besides you will be able to view your birth date information on your Facebook profile.

Does Facebook notify birthdays? If your friends have made their birth date public, Facebook will notify you of their birthdays. Likewise, if you make your birth date public, Facebook will tell your friends it is your birthday.

How to stop Facebook from sending birthday notifications to my friends? Hiding your birthday information would stop Facebook from sending birthday notifications to your friends.

Are Facebook birthday donations recurring? One-time donations made on Facebook might appear as Recurring on your bank statement, but they should only be charged one time. You can check if your donation is recurring in your Facebook Payment Settings.

How do you respond to birthday wishes on Facebook? You can comment on any birthday wish posts on your Facebook profile or reply to direct messages. Thank them for the kind wishes, and remember to say happy birthday to them when their day comes around!

Comments