If you wish to streamline your Facebook friends list, either by adding people to the restricted list or removing those you haven’t connected with in years, you can effortlessly unfriend someone via the app or website by following a few simple steps. Here’s how to unfriend someone on Facebook.

How to unfriend someone on the Facebook app To unfriend someone using the app, search for their profile page.

Tap the Friends bar below their name.

bar below their name. Select Unfriend in the pop-up menu.

How to unfriend someone on the Facebook website To unfriend someone on Facebook using the website, open the person’s profile.

Click the Friends bar next to their name.

bar next to their name. Then, click Unfriend.

What happens when you unfriend someone? You will not see any posts from them on your timeline and vice versa. They can see posts or photos that you both are tagged in if the post is visible. If you unfriend someone, they will still see your name on them.

How to tell if someone unfriended you If someone has unfriended you on Facebook, you will no longer see their private posts. If you suspect you have been unfriended, go to the person’s profile. If you see the Add a friend option, it means you have been unfriended. If you cannot find their profile, they may have disabled their account or blocked you.

What is the difference between Unfriend, Unfollow, and Take a break? Instead of unfriending someone, you have the option to Unfollow or Take a break (on the mobile app only). Unfollow ensures that you won’t see the person’s posts on your timeline, but they can still see yours. Taking a break goes two steps further by stopping the person from seeing your posts and letting you choose between keeping or hiding previous interactions.

Do people know when you unfriend or unfollow them on Facebook? Facebook will not notify a person if you unfriend or unfollow them. However, if they search for your profile, they will notice that you aren’t Facebook friends anymore.

What is the difference between Unfriend and Block? If you unfriend someone on Facebook, they can still find your profile and send you a direct message. If you block someone, they will not be able to find your profile.

How to block someone on Facebook? To block someone on Facebook, navigate to their profile page, select the three-dot icon near their profile picture, and select Block from the drop-down menu. This will prevent them from seeing your profile and interacting with you on Facebook.

Can I undo it if I unfriend someone? Yes you can, you will have to send the person a friend request again if you have unfriended them.

