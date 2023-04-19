How to find your saved drafts on Facebook

It’s happened to almost everyone who uses Facebook at one time or another: You start a post, and suddenly you must attend to more pressing matters. It would be helpful to continue where you left off later, especially if you’ve already done a lot of thumb-typing. Fortunately, the Facebook app will hold on to your drafts — your unpublished posts — for a few days. The feature is a little different on the web than it is on the app, so we’ve covered both in this brief guide to finding your saved drafts on Facebook.

QUICK ANSWER To find your saved drafts on the Facebook Android app, check your notifications (in the app and on your phone) and tap on the notifications for any of your saved drafts. From this draft, tap your phone's back button and you will see a list of all your saved drafts, along with how long they have before being deleted. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to find saved drafts on the Facebook website

How to find saved drafts on the Facebook app

How to find saved drafts on the Facebook website On the Facebook website, personal posts cannot be saved as drafts. If you close the window on a post before publishing, it will stay in your posting window until you get back to it. If you try to go to any other page or use another Facebook feature, you will be asked to continue editing or discard the draft post.

Meta Business Suite on the left-hand side. The Facebook website does have one option the app does not. On a Facebook page (as opposed to your personal timeline), you can start a new post and save it as a draft. Begin at your page, and click onon the left-hand side.

Now click on Posts & stories on the left of the page.

Here you will see the tabs for posts that have been published, posts that are complete and scheduled to be posted later, and incomplete posts saved as drafts.

At the upper right of this page, you will see the Create post button. Click on it.

As soon as you add any text, images, or video, you will have the option of publishing it immediately, scheduling it for later, or saving it as a draft. Click on Save as draft and then click on Save at the bottom left.

You will be taken to the Posts & stories page, where you will see your draft under the Drafts tab, ready to complete when you’re ready.

How to find saved drafts on the Facebook app

On an Android device The Android version of the Facebook app is the one place where you can save multiple drafts for your personal timeline. The unusual aspect of this feature is that the only way to gain access to your list of saved drafts is through the notification you receive when you save one. To see your saved drafts, start a post on your timeline and then use the back button to back out of it.

Facebook will ask you if you want to discard the post, continue editing it, or save it as a draft. Select Save as draft.

You will receive a notification, either in the app or on your phone’s notification board, that your draft has been saved. Tap on the notification.

You will see the list of all your recent saved drafts. Facebook will save a draft for exactly three days. Keep this in mind if you intend to complete the post.

If you want to change or publish the post, or delete it altogether, tap on the three-dot menu to the right of the draft.

On an iPhone or iPad The Facebook app on an iPhone behaves like the website in regard to drafts. That is, on a personal timeline you can only save your post as long as you stay on that page. As soon as you try to go elsewhere, you will have to choose between discarding the draft or publishing it. On a Facebook Page, though, you can save multiple drafts using the same method as on the website. To begin, open Facebook and tap in the three lines in the lower right.

Tap on Pages to open a list of the pages you control.

You’ll need the Meta Business Suite app. Download it from the Apple store, install it, and open it.

Tap on the Content icon at the bottom of the screen.

Tap on the drop-down menu and select Drafts.

You should see a list of all your current drafts. To change, draft, publish, or schedule, or delete a draft, tap on the three dots next to the draft.

FAQs

How many drafts can I save on Facebook? You can save any number of drafts; there is no limit. But seeing how Facebook deletes drafts after three days, you should probably limit yourself to a number you can complete before the deadline.

Is there a maximum length for a saved draft on Facebook? The limit is the same as for any Facebook post: 63,206 characters.

How long will Facebook save my drafts? Facebook will save each draft post for three days.

Can I restore a deleted draft? While the social network does retain and allow you to restore deleted Facebook posts for up to 30 days, it’s not the same for drafts. Once it’s gone, and you can’t see it in your drafts, it’s gone for good.

