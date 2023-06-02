As fun and useful as it can be, Facebook can also be a bit of a minefield in terms of security, from having your account cloned to online harassment and more. In particular, not everyone friends or follows you for good reasons. People seeking to rob your house, investigate your movements, or disqualify you for a job might sneak their way onto your friends list or follow your page. Keeping track of your lists is a critical part of online safety, since someone who can see your posts can glean so much personal information about you. Fortunately, it isn’t hard to find this information, and we can show you how to see who follows you on Facebook.

To see who is following you on Facebook using the website, log into Facebook and click on your profile link. Then click on Friends. Next to your lists of friends from high school or from your hometown, you will see a link for Followers. Click on this link to see everyone who is following you on Facebook.

How to see who follows you on the Facebook app

What's the difference between Facebook friends and followers?

How to see who follows you on the Facebook website First, log into Facebook. On your home page, look in the upper left, and you will see a link to your profile with your name and profile picture. Click on it.

On your profile page, below your name and profile photo you will see a row of links that open various sections of your profile. Click on the Friends link.

On the Friends tab, there will be another row of links for you to filter your friends into groups depending on where you know them from. Click on Followers link.

Here you will see your list of followers — people who are not your Facebook friends but who have opted to follow your posts. This may include people who sent you a friend request that you ignored or rejected.

If you do not see a Followers link on your Friends page, it is probably because you have your account set not to allow followers who are not friends. If you want to change this, go to the Privacy section of your Settings menu and click on Public posts. You will see a box with the title Who Can Follow Me. If the button in this box is set to Friends, click on it and change the setting to Public. You can now have followers separate from your friends, and as soon as someone follows you, you will see the Followers tab on your Friends page.

How to see who follows you on the Facebook app With your Facebook app open, tap in the upper right on your profile icon.

On your profile page, below your name, the number of non-friends following you will be listed as a link to the list. Tap on it.

All your followers will be listed. That’s all there is to it.

What’s the difference between Facebook friends and followers? In non-technical terms, Facebook friends are people you know. Followers are people who think your posts are interesting, newsworthy, or in some way worth, well, following. Facebook users can have a maximum of 5,000 friends, but there’s no limit on how many followers you can have. You have to allow non-friends to follow you in Facebook’s Settings menu (your account defaults to Private, which allows no followers).

Facebook says following is intended as a way to gain a wider audience for your post, whereas friending is for people you actually know. One of the most important differences between following and friending is that there is no permission needed for someone to follow you. If you have allowed followers, anyone can click on your profile and follow you. A follower has to send a message request before sending you a message. A friend can DM you any time.

What does it do? Following someone on Facebook means their public posts (the ones they do not restrict to friends or groups) will show up on your timeline. Your posts will not show up on their timeline unless they follow you as well. When you become friends with someone on Facebook, you automatically start following each other, and you will see Friends Only posts as well as public ones from each other. A handy Facebook feature is that you can unfollow a friend without unfriending them, allowing you to limit your exposure to their feed. Each post you make on Facebook can be set to be seen only by friends or by anyone by setting it to Public. (You can even filter your friends list to restrict access to sensitive posts.)

You can choose to allow followers to merely see your posts, or to allow them to comment as well. Also, you can get notifications when a follower shares, likes, or comments on one of your posts, or restrict notifications to when friends interact with your timeline. These choices are also in the Settings menu.

You can follow a person on Facebook, but you can also follow a brand, a town, or a sports team. When you like the page of, say, a sneaker manufacturer, you automatically begin to follow that page as well, but that you can adjust this later.

An example A good example to describe the difference between friends and followers would be a popular novelist. She has a Facebook account with friends and family and also those who read her books. The friends and family, obviously enough, would be Facebook friends with the novelist. Her readers would be followers. She would tailor each of her posts to be available to everyone or only her friends. This would allow her to use the same Facebook account for both personal and professional purposes.

FAQs

How many people can follow me on Facebook? There is no limit to how many people can follow you on Facebook.

How many people can I follow on Facebook? You can follow up to 5,000 people or pages on Facebook.

What happens if I follow someone back? You will simply follow each other on Facebook. You do not automatically become Facebook friends if you both follow each other. But if you become Facebook friends with someone, the two of you automatically start to follow each other — you can change this later.

