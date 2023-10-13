How to change your profile and cover pictures on Facebook

It’s nice to keep your Facebook account fresh and updated with the latest profile photo, showcasing your new hairstyle. If you haven’t set a profile picture yet and wish to replace it, along with updating the cover photo (the background picture that appears behind), let’s take a look at how to do both in just a few clicks. And if you’re a business owner or influencer, you may be interested in discovering the best third-party Facebook apps with unique features.

QUICK ANSWER

To change your Facebook profile picture, go to your profile page and click the camera icon in the corner of your photo frame. Choose between uploading a new photo or selecting a photo already uploaded to your account. Resize and crop if necessary, and save.

To change your Facebook cover photo, click Edit Cover Photo at the bottom-right of the cover photo window. Upload your new image and save it.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS