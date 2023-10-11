Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to turn on dark mode on Facebook
Aside from looking pretty cool, dark mode helps to reduce glare and give your eyes a break from bright screens. While not everyone might find it appealing, this mode is ideally suited for those late-night social media browsing sessions. The feature has garnered such popularity that it’s now widely used. Back in 2020, we conducted a poll to survey who used dark mode, and 91% of the more than 2,500 respondents were using it. Here’s how you can enable dark mode on Facebook.
QUICK ANSWER
To turn on dark mode on Facebook, navigate to Your profile icon-->Display & Accessibility and select On under Dark Mode.
JUMP TO YOUR DEVICE
How to turn on dark mode on the Facebook (mobile)
- Open the social media app on your mobile device, then tap the Menu icon in the top left corner. From there, tap the Settings wheel.
- Scroll down to find the Preferences section and select Dark Mode.
- Tap On to enable dark mode. You can also tap Use system settings to adjust the appearance according to the time of day on your device.
That’s all there is to invert the color scheme. Your eyes will thank you later.
How to turn on dark mode on the Facebook (desktop)
- Log into Facebook desktop to reach the homepage and click the drop-down arrow in the top right corner of your screen. From there, click Display & Accessibility.
- You’ll then find settings for dark mode. Click On to go dark, and you will see the changes immediately.
- You can also select Automatic to switch dark mode on and off based on the time of day in your system settings. It’s a great way to save time if you constantly change back and forth.
FAQs
To turn on Dark Mode in the Messenger app on a PC, navigate to Your Profile–>Preferences–>Appearance–>”Mirror system preferences.” Select the preferred theme, and your Messenger theme will now change to Dark Mode.
For the Messenger app on iPhone, simply open settings, click on Dark Mode, and turn it on to enable Dark Mode.
If your Facebook app or website won’t stay in dark mode, there could be several reasons for this issue. Ensure that you have the latest version of the Facebook app installed on your device, as outdated versions may contain bugs or experience issues with dark mode.
Yes, it is. To turn on Facebook Dark Mode on an iPad, open the Facebook app. Go to the menu at the bottom right of the screen, then navigate to Settings & Privacy–>Dark Mode, and toggle the On button.