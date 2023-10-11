How to turn on dark mode on Facebook

Aside from looking pretty cool, dark mode helps to reduce glare and give your eyes a break from bright screens. While not everyone might find it appealing, this mode is ideally suited for those late-night social media browsing sessions. The feature has garnered such popularity that it’s now widely used. Back in 2020, we conducted a poll to survey who used dark mode, and 91% of the more than 2,500 respondents were using it. Here’s how you can enable dark mode on Facebook.