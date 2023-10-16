How to change the language on Facebook

Wondering how to change the language on your Facebook page? It’s easy enough to do in less time than it takes to restart your phone. Even better, Facebook has just about any language you want, from English variants to Spanish, German, French, Arabic, and many more.

Sometimes you have to fix an accidental language change, make a change to practice a new language, or help someone else switch to their native tongue. Whatever your reasons, you can get it done in seven or fewer clicks.

Here’s everything you need to do to change your language on Facebook, and while this is in English, you can follow the exact instructions and icons to switch to another language or English if you need.

QUICK ANSWER To change the language in your Facebook app on mobile, tap the menu button at the top right, select Settings & Privacy -> Language. Choose your desired language, and it will be applied automatically. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to change the language on the Facebook mobile app

How to change the language on the Facebook desktop website

How to change the language on the Facebook mobile app Open the app and hit the menu button at the top right. It should look like three short horizontal lines stacked together and is known as the hamburger menu (☰).

Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy (⚙️).

(⚙️). View the list that includes Settings , Your Time on Facebook , and Language (🌐). Tap on Language .

, , and (🌐). Tap on . Select your desired language by tapping on it. Note that there is no “save” button. Simply tap on a language and your selection will be applied. Facebook will reload automatically with the newly selected language.

How to change the language on the Facebook desktop website Open Facebook and click on the profile icon located in the top-right corner.

Click on Settings & Privacy (⚙️).

(⚙️). Click on Language (🌐), and then click on Facebook Language. Similarly, on mobile, there is no ‘save’ button. Simply tap on a language, and it will become your new language.

How to change your location on Facebook on mobile? To change Facebook location on mobile, tap the Menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom right corner of the screen, scroll down, and tap Settings & Privacy. Then, tap Settings, scroll down, and tap Profile. Under Public Info, tap Location. Finally, tap Add a current city, type in your new location, and select it from the suggestions. Tap Save.

