A lot of people like to post on Facebook on topics such as what they’re doing, listening to, watching, and how they feel about certain topics. But as more and more content gets posted, it can be hard for a certain post to remain visible on someone’s timeline for too long before it disappears into the void. That’s when ‘pinning’ a post becomes useful. Here’s how to pin a post on Facebook to give it maximum visibility.

To pin a post on Facebook, publish the post first. Then click the three horizontal dots on the top-right-hand side of the post window. The first option will be Pin post. Select that, and the post will remain at the top of the page until unpinned.

When you pin a post on Facebook, you are moving it to the top of the profile or page, and it will remain “stuck” there, regardless of how many posts you publish afterward. The pinned post will have a Pinned post label attached, so people will see you have specifically stuck it to the top of your page.

There is an important thing to clarify before we show you how to pin and unpin a post on Facebook. Pinning a post does not keep it indefinitely in your Facebook friend’s timeline. All a pin does is keep the post permanently at the top of your profile page until it is unpinned again, just like a pinned tweet on Twitter. When someone visits your profile, business page, or group, the pinned post will be the first thing they will see. This is extremely useful if you are promoting or selling something.

Note, however, that you can only pin one post at a time with a personal profile or business page.

The following methods are identical, regardless of whether you are using the desktop Facebook or the Facebook mobile app.

You can pin a post on your profile, a business page, or a group. Obviously, the business page and the group have to belong to you to be able to pin anything (or the owner has to make you a page administrator). The position of the pin option, and the wording in the menu, differ slightly depending on where you are pinning something. Profile: first option — Pin post .

first option — . Business page: seventh option — Pin to top of page .

seventh option — . Group page: first option — Pin to Featured. To pin to a profile or a business page, publish the post first. Then click the three horizontal dots on the top right-hand side of the post and drop down the menu. You’ll then see the pin option.

Click the Pin option, and your post will move to the top of the page. It will remain there until you unpin it, whereupon it will be reinserted by Facebook back into its chronological date order.

Facebook groups are slightly different in that the posts are moved to another part of the page. Pinned group posts are moved to a special Featured carousel at the top, which can be scrolled through. This means you can have more than one pinned post in a Facebook group, unlike a personal profile or business page.

Publish the group post first, then drop down the three-dot menu and select Pin to Featured.

You will now see the post in the Featured carousel. If you have more than one pinned post, though, you may have to scroll to find the one you just pinned.

To take it out of the Featured carousel, click the three-dot menu again and select Unpin.

FAQs

How do you pin a song to your Facebook profile? If you have a favorite song that you want to show everyone, you can pin it to the top of your personal Facebook profile page. However, it will only be visible on the Facebook mobile app, not the desktop Facebook. The song, when tapped, will play a two-minute preview, and the listener will be invited to listen to the rest of the song on whatever streaming platform they have installed on their device (Spotify or Apple Music). To pin a song, go to your profile page. Scroll down below the box where you would post your status updates, and you will find various categories. Scroll along till you find Music. Tap the + icon and search for your song. Select the song when you find it and come out of the results page. Tap the three dots next to the song’s name in your list and select Pin to profile.

How long do pinned posts last on Facebook? Once pinned, a post will remain at the top of your timeline until you unpin it or delete the post.

why can't I pin a post on Facebook? You might be trying to pin a post on your personal timeline, which isn’t possible. You can only pin posts on group or public pages for which you have admin privileges.

Can you edit a pinned post on Facebook? Yes, in the same way that you would edit any post. Click on the three dots icon in the top right corner of the post. Select Edit Post from the dropdown menu and make your edits, then hit Save.

