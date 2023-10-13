Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to turn off your active status on Facebook
Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you prefer to keep your online status private without logging out, Messenger offers a variety of features, including the option to turn off your active status. Here’s how to do it on Facebook.
QUICK ANSWER
To turn off your active status on Facebook, open the app and tap the hamburger icon (three horizontal lines). Go to Settings and privacy-->Settings-->Audience and visibility-->Active status and toggle it off. You can also disable the setting on the Facebook website or in the Messenger app.
Turn off your active status on the Facebook app
- Open the Facebook app and tap the hamburger icon (three horizontal lines) at the top right corner to open the options menu.
- Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy.
- Select Settings.
- In the Audience and Visibility section, you’ll find Active Status.
- Toggle it off.
How to turn off your active status on Facebook web
- Your active status on the website is linked to the Messenger section. Click the Messenger icon at the top right corner and click the options menu (three horizontal dots).
- In the chat settings, click Active status.
- Click the toggle to turn off your active status in the pop-up menu. You can also choose to set who precisely can and cannot see your active status.
How to turn off your active status on the Messenger app
- Launch the Messenger app and tap on the Hamburger icon at the top left corner to open the options menu.
- Access the settings menu by tapping on the Gear icon.
- Select Active status.
- Toggle the option off as you please.
FAQs
Facebook’s active status is accurate because it will show you as active if you are online and using Facebook. However, if you stay logged on to the site or app while doing something else, you might not technically be active even if the app shows you as such.
Follow the steps to change your active status on the Facebook website above. In the Active status section, you will have the option to select specific people on your friend list you can and cannot see your active status.