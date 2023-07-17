Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to log out of Facebook on all devices
While Facebook can be a lot of fun and help keep people in touch, it’s ultimately a vehicle for selling ads (like most social media), and its worst it can be a way of spreading disinformation about politics and science. If you’ve had enough for whatever reason, but don’t want to delete your account just yet, here’s how to log out of Facebook on your devices — including all of them at once.
QUICK ANSWER
To log out of your Facebook account on all devices:
- On the web, search for your Facebook Security and login settings. This is under the main Settings menu, but can be hard to find.
- Under Where you're logged in, click See more.
- At the bottom of the list, click Log out of all sessions. This method won't delete your Facebook account, so you can still sign back in.
KEY SECTIONS
How to log out of Facebook on your phone
Tap the Menu button (with your profile picture). Then, scroll down to the bottom and select Log out.
That’s simple enough, but this method will only log you out of Facebook on your phone. To log out of other devices using your phone, you’ll need to turn to the Meta Accounts Center.
- Go to Menu > Settings and privacy > Settings.
- Tap See more in Accounts Center.
- Tap Password and security, then When you’re logged in.
- Select the account you want to manage.
- Scroll to the bottom and tap Select devices to log out.
- Choose the devices you want, then hit Log out. There’s a Select all button if needed.
How to log out of Facebook on your computer
Open Facebook on your desktop and navigate to Security and login settings. This can be hard to find on its own, so use Google search or the link above.
Find the Where you’re logged in section. Click the triple-dot icon next to the computer you want, then Log out in the pop-up. Click See more if your computer isn’t immediately visible for some reason, although it’s probably at the top of the list.
Log out of Facebook from all devices at once
Logging out of all devices simultaneously follows the phone and computer instructions mentioned above. When you’re logging out of multiple devices via your phone, use the Select all button when you’re choosing devices through the Meta Account Center’s When you’re logged in section.
If you have the necessary web link handy, it’s easiest to sign out via your computer. Navigate to Security and login settings from your desktop and find Where you’re logged in. Click See more to list all of your devices, and at the bottom of the list, click Log out of all sessions.
FAQs
If you’re on mobile, app glitches can potentially cause log out issues. Make sure you’ve downloaded the latest version of the app.
If you’re still experiencing problems, try clearing the Facebook app cache, or manually quit the app in your device’s app switcher.