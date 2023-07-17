How to log out of Facebook on all devices

While Facebook can be a lot of fun and help keep people in touch, it’s ultimately a vehicle for selling ads (like most social media), and its worst it can be a way of spreading disinformation about politics and science. If you’ve had enough for whatever reason, but don’t want to delete your account just yet, here’s how to log out of Facebook on your devices — including all of them at once.

To log out of your Facebook account on all devices: On the web, search for your Facebook Security and login settings. This is under the main Settings menu, but can be hard to find. Under Where you're logged in, click See more. At the bottom of the list, click Log out of all sessions. This method won't delete your Facebook account, so you can still sign back in.

How to log out from your computer

Log out of Facebook from all devices at once

How to log out of Facebook on your phone Tap the Menu button (with your profile picture). Then, scroll down to the bottom and select Log out.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

That’s simple enough, but this method will only log you out of Facebook on your phone. To log out of other devices using your phone, you’ll need to turn to the Meta Accounts Center. Go to Menu > Settings and privacy > Settings .

. Tap See more in Accounts Center .

. Tap Password and security , then When you’re logged in .

, then . Select the account you want to manage.

Scroll to the bottom and tap Select devices to log out .

. Choose the devices you want, then hit Log out. There’s a Select all button if needed.

How to log out of Facebook on your computer Open Facebook on your desktop and navigate to Security and login settings. This can be hard to find on its own, so use Google search or the link above.

Find the Where you’re logged in section. Click the triple-dot icon next to the computer you want, then Log out in the pop-up. Click See more if your computer isn’t immediately visible for some reason, although it’s probably at the top of the list.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Log out of Facebook from all devices at once Logging out of all devices simultaneously follows the phone and computer instructions mentioned above. When you’re logging out of multiple devices via your phone, use the Select all button when you’re choosing devices through the Meta Account Center’s When you’re logged in section.

If you have the necessary web link handy, it’s easiest to sign out via your computer. Navigate to Security and login settings from your desktop and find Where you’re logged in. Click See more to list all of your devices, and at the bottom of the list, click Log out of all sessions.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

FAQs

Why can't I log out of Facebook? If you’re on mobile, app glitches can potentially cause log out issues. Make sure you’ve downloaded the latest version of the app. If you’re still experiencing problems, try clearing the Facebook app cache, or manually quit the app in your device’s app switcher.

How do I deactivate my Facebook account? Follow our guide to delete your Facebook account.

