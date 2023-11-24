How to change your email on Facebook

Nobody uses the same email forever, so at some point, you’re going to have to change your email address in your various online accounts. Changing your email on Facebook is a very easy process, which we’ll outline below. In this article, we also have included some steps for hiding your email in case you don’t feel like changing it.

How to change your Facebook email on the computer Changing your email address on Facebook takes just a couple of minutes and is a simple process. Follow these steps: Go to your profile and select Settings & privacy .

. Select Settings.

Go to “Settings & Privacy” Select “Settings”

In Accounts Center , click See more in Accounts Center and navigate to Personal details .

, click and navigate to . Click on Contact info and select Add new contact. From here, you can select Add email and enter your new email account. To change your primary email address, you must first add at least one additional email address. Following this step, Facebook will send you an email requesting a confirmation code for your new email address. Once you enter the code, the new email address will become your primary one. The old address will then become a secondary backup, and you can choose to delete it if you wish.

Click “See more in Accounts Center” Select “Add new contact”

How to change your Facebook email on mobile app Changing your Facebook email on mobile app is as similar as the website. Follow these steps below: Go to your profile Menu .

. Tap Settings & privacy and select Settings from the dropdown menu.

Go to your profile “Menu” Tap “Settings & Privacy”and select “Settings”

In Setting & privacy , tap on See more in Accounts Center .

, tap on . Tap on Personal details and select Contact Info. Finally, tap on Add new contact.

Tap on “See more in Accounts Center” Tap on “Add new contact”

How to hide your Facebook email on mobile app Alternatively, hiding your email is possible on mobile now. It is similar to how you change your email and here is how you do it. Go to Setting & privacy and tap on Settings .

and tap on . Tap on See more in Accounts Center.

Go to “Setting & privacy”and “tap on Settings” Tap on “See more in Accounts Center”

Navigate to Personal details and tap on Contact Info .

and tap on . In Contact information, select your email address that you wish to hide and tap on your existing Facebook profile. Then, select on Change visibility on Facebook.

Tap on “Contact Info” Select on “Change visibility on Facebook”

FAQs

Can you use the same email address for more than one Facebook account? No, Facebook currently doesn’t allow you to use the same email address for a second account. You would need a different email address for the second account.

