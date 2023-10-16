Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Here's how to delete cache on Facebook
As you use the Facebook app, it stores files to reference later. The data is stored in the app’s cache, saving you time performing specific actions. However, you might want to clear the Facebook app cache due to storage concerns or if you’re having problems using the app. Here’s how to delete the Facebook app cache.
QUICK ANSWER
On Android, go to your phone Settings --> Apps --> Facebook. Tap on Storage and then tap on CLEAR CACHE button.
On iOS, open your Facebook app. Tap on the Menu button. Go to Settings & privacy --> Settings --> Browser --> Clear.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to delete your Facebook app cache on Android
- Go to your phone settings.
- Look for Apps or Application settings (the exact name might vary depending on your phone).
- Scroll down to find the Facebook app, and then tap on it.
- Select Storage or a similar option.
- Tap on CLEAR CACHE button.
How to delete your Facebook app cache on iOS
On iOS, you cannot clear app cache from your device settings. So, here’s the step-by-step on how to clear cache on Facebook app.
- Open the Facebook app.
- Tap on the Menu button, located on the bottom right corner.
- Go to Settings & privacy.
- Select Settings.
- In the Preferences section, tap on Browser.
- Hit the Clear button.
FAQs
Clearing the cache resets the app so that it will remove your login information and other temporary files. You will need to sign in to your Facebook account again.
It depends on how much you use the internet and visit websites. But for most people who use the internet regularly, it’s a good idea to clear your cache once or twice every month.