Here's how to delete cache on Facebook

As you use the Facebook app, it stores files to reference later. The data is stored in the app’s cache, saving you time performing specific actions. However, you might want to clear the Facebook app cache due to storage concerns or if you’re having problems using the app. Here’s how to delete the Facebook app cache.

On Android, go to your phone Settings --> Apps --> Facebook. Tap on Storage and then tap on CLEAR CACHE button.

On iOS, open your Facebook app. Tap on the Menu button. Go to Settings & privacy --> Settings --> Browser --> Clear.

