How to delete your Facebook account

Facebook can be a useful tool for staying in touch with friends and family. But for many, the actual experience has come down to distractions, constant advertisements, questionable ad practices, and numerous quizzes about which Game of Thrones character you are. If you’re no longer finding Facebook useful or looking to explore alternative applications , here’s a guide on how to delete or deactivate your Facebook account.

To permanently delete your Facebook account, log in to your account and click the arrow icon at the top right corner. Go to Settings and privacy --> Settings --> Privacy --> Your Facebook information --> Account Ownership and Control --> View . Follow the prompt to completely delete your Facebook account

How to deactivate your Facebook account

If you don’t want to delete Facebook because you’re afraid of regretting the decision later, you may want to deactivate it instead. Deactivating your Facebook account will make it appear as though it has been deleted, with all content disappearing from the public site.

How to download a backup of your Facebook data

Once you delete your Facebook account, all of your pictures, notes, status updates, and more will be gone. If you’re not sure how much information you have on Facebook, you can check the complete list on the “Your Information” section on Facebook. If you want to save any of it, you must download your Facebook data.

Click on the arrow at the top right corner and click Settings and privacy .

. Go to Settings –> Privacy –> Your Facebook information and click Download your information .

–> –> and click . Choose the dates, type of data, and format, and click Create file .

. You will receive a notification when the file is ready to download.

How long the process takes depends on how much data you have on Facebook, and which types of data you are trying to extract. It can take anywhere from a few seconds to a few hours, but you can download the finished file on any number of devices. Note that the file expires a few days after you request it, so be sure to download it before you forget.