These are the Pixel phones that will get Android 15

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The stable Android 15 update is just around the corner, with rumors pointing to an October 15 release. Google’s Pixels will be the first phones to get it, but which ones exactly?

Google’s OS software support ranges from three to seven years, so not every Pixel phone will get Android 15. Read on for the complete list with details.

Which Pixels will get the Android 15 update?

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Left: Pixel 9 Pro, Right: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

If you own a Pixel 6 or a newer Pixel handset, you can expect the Android 15 update. The upcoming Android version will be the last one to make it to the Pixel 6, while all the other phones listed below will continue to be supported for at least another year. You can check out for how long exactly in our dedicated Pixel software support length guide. Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 series

Pixel 8 series

Pixel 8a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7 series

Pixel 6a

Pixel 6 series In total, 14 Pixel phones — and one Pixel tablet — will get updated to Android 15. So if you own a Pixel 5a with 5G or an older Pixel phone, software support has already ended for your device, at least according to Google’s timeline.

When will my Pixel get Android 15?

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Although the official release date for Android 15 has yet to be announced, rumors suggest that the stable version of the software will be available on November 15.

Pixel devices will be the first to get the Android 15 update.

As usual, Pixel devices will be the first to get it. You’ll be able to download the latest iteration of Android to your device on day one. That’s a major benefit of Google’s Pixel lineup, as other manufacturers take a lot more time to ship out the latest version of the OS. That’s because they need to customize it with their own Android skins, whether it’s Samsung’s One UI or OnePlus’ Oxygen OS.

It can take weeks or even months before companies release their first Android 15 update, and even then, it’s available for their high-end phones first.

Can I download Android 15 on my Pixel right away?

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The beta version of Android 15 is available and can be downloaded to a supported Pixel immediately. If you decide to try it out, we have a guide on how to install the update.

Installation is pretty straightforward, but keep in mind that the software is in beta, which means you can expect a few issues.

You might like

Comments