What is Samsung Secure Folder and how can you make the most of it?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Samsung Secure Folder is an encrypted space on your smartphone to store files, images, videos, and apps for your eyes only. The service keeps all your sensitive files private, giving you peace of mind that other people won’t see these things while using your device.

Originally launched as part of Samsung Knox, Secure Folder is now pre-installed on many modern Samsung phones. Let’s show you how to use it!

Editor’s note: We used a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 running Android 15. Some steps and menus may slightly differ, depending on your device and software version.

How to set up Samsung Secure Folder Before you do anything else, you’ll need a Samsung account to set up and use Samsung Secure Folder. If you don’t already have one, you can create one here for free.

If you own a newer Samsung phone like the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung Secure Folder should be pre-installed on your device. You will still need to enable it to start using it, though.

How to set up Samsung Secure Folder: Launch the Settings app. Go into Security and privacy. Select More security settings. Tap on Secure Folder. You will see a welcome screen. Hit Continue. You’ll get a notice of the necessary permissions. Tap Continue again. The system will start setting up Secure Folder. Wait for a bit. You will be asked to set up your access settings. You can choose to protect the Secure Folder with a Pattern, PIN, or Password. You can also add Fingerprints. Set everything up and hit Next. You’re in!

If the app doesn’t come pre-installed on your device, you’ll have to get it from the Samsung Galaxy Store. It’s no longer available from the Google Play Store.

How to add files and apps to the Samsung Secure Folder There’s more than one way to add files to Samsung Secure Folder. The easiest way is within the app itself. It’s incredibly straightforward.

How to add apps to Samsung Secure Folder: Launch the Samsung Secure Folder app. If you want to add an app, tap on the + icon. Choose the apps you want to add, then tap on Add.

How to add files to Samsung Secure Folder using the app: Launch the Samsung Secure Folder app. Tap on the three-dot menu button. Select Add files. Select which kind of file you want to add to the folder. Find the file and hit Done. Pick whether you want to Copy or Move.

The second option is to move data to Secure Folder from Samsung’s native apps, such as My Files or Gallery.

How to add files to Secure Folder from other Samsung apps: Launch one of Samsung’s native apps. We will use Gallery. Choose the files you want to move to the Secure Folder. Tap the More option — the icon with three vertical dots. Select the Move to Secure Folder option.

How to back up Samsung Secure Folder data What happens to everything in your Samsung Secure Folder if you lose your phone, or factory reset it? Well, all those apps and files will be gone, unless you proactively back it up to your Samsung account. Let’s show you how to do this.

How to back up Samsung Secure Folder to your Samsung account: Launch the Settings app. Go into Security and privacy. Select More security settings. Tap on Secure Folder. Go into Manage accounts. Toggle on Auto sync Secure Folder data.

To delete a backup you’ve made, go to Settings > Security and privacy > More security settings > Secure Folder > Restore from backup > Delete Secure Folder backup data, select the backup you want to get rid of, and tap Delete.

How to hide Samsung Secure Folder on your device and change the icon You can hide the Samsung Secure Folder app on your device as an added safety measure. This will make it much harder for intruders to find it.

How to hide the Samsung Secure Folder App: Launch the Settings app. Go into Security and privacy. Select More security settings. Tap on Secure Folder. Toggle off Add Secure Folder to Apps screen. Confirm by hitting Hide.

Unlike the regular method for hiding apps, this method hides Secure Folder at a deeper level. You won’t find it even if you search for it. You will have to go back to the settings and enable the feature again if you want to access Secure Folder.

If you decide to keep the Secure Folder around, but don’t want people to recognize it easily, you can change how it looks.

How to customize the Secure Folder icon: Launch the Secure Folder app. Tap on the three-dot menu button. Hit Customize. You can change its name, color, and the icon. When ready, hit Apply.

Samsung Secure Folder alternatives Samsung isn’t the only company offering a secure, private section for keeping secret files hidden. In fact, Google launched Private Space with Android 15. It creates a second ecosystem, which you can actually use with a whole separate Google Account. It’s arguably much more private, as it can host all apps, files, photos, and anything else under a different account.

OnePlus also has tools in the settings for hiding apps. There’s also a section called Private Safe, where you can store other files behind a password. Additionally, some third-party apps and launchers have hiding capabilities. You can learn all about these alternatives in our guide on hiding apps, files, and folders on your Android phone.

FAQs

Can you access Samsung Secure Folder without a password? No, Samsung Secure Folder requires a password, PIN, pattern, or fingerprint. You can, however, reset your password using your Samsung account, if you forget it.

Can I view pictures in my Secure Folder without unlocking it? No. Once you add anything to the Samsung Secure Folder, it exists in the Secure Folder alone, and you will need to verify your identity to access it.

Follow