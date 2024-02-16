Android 15 release date: When is the next update coming?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google has finally unleashed Android 15, starting with the first Developer Preview You can download it manually onto a Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8 series phone, and also the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. If you don’t have a Pixel device, you can use the 64-bit system images with the Android Emulator in Android Studio starting today.

As is customary, Google has also revealed an Android 15 release timeline with the latest Developer Preview. It’s very similar to the release trajectory of Android 13 and Android 14.

Android 15 release timeline

Google

As you can see from the image above, the Android 15 release schedule aligns with what we saw last year. With the first Developer Preview now out the window, the second one is expected sometime between March and April, followed by the first Public Beta release. That’s when regular folks who don’t want to flash the Developer Preview manually will be able to experience Android 15 for the first time.

After a few beta releases, the software will near platform stability in June-July, followed by the final release. Google doesn’t mention a month for the final Android 15 stable rollout. However, the final version of the software will likely roll out alongside the Pixel 9 series in October. We’re saying that because Google rolled out Android 14 on the same day as the Pixel 8 lineup.

Naturally, the Android 15 release date for Pixel phones will precede other brands. Samsung and others should also start announcing the availability details of the new Android version around the same time as its final release.

Below are all the significant milestones for Android. We’ll keep updating the list as and when Google releases fresh updates. February 16, 2024 — Android 15 DP1

— Android 15 DP1 March 2024 — Android 15 DP2 (expected) If you want to know what’s new in Android 15, make sure to visit our Android 15 features hub. And, if you want to try out the early versions of the software, we have a guide on how to install Android 15.

