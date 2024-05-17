Google streamlines sign-ins and brings passkeys to Gboard and Wear OS

Google

TL;DR Google has announced that Credential Manager will get some changes in Android 15.

The sign-in experience has been simplified and passkeys will appear in Gboard.

Credential Manager is coming to Wear OS when Wear OS 5 rolls out.

Android already makes signing into accounts easy by auto-filling your credentials in two taps. However, Google is simplifying the process even further in Android 15, while also bringing Credential Manager to Wear OS.

This week has been filled with announcements from Google I/O and now the company has revealed changes to Credential Manager. One of those changes will simplify the sign-in experience for passkeys.

Before, you had to confirm the account by tapping on continue and then verify by using your fingerprint, face, or PIN. The new method coming in Android 15 has everything on one sheet, so the steps are reduced from two taps to one. If you have multiple accounts, the sheet will present a “More options” button you can use to switch to the account you want to log into.

In addition to simplifying the process, Google is making it so that Credential Manager results can show as an autofill option. This will work with passwords, passkeys, and sign-in with Google.

Last but not least, Credential Manager is coming to wearables with Wear OS 5. This means you’ll be able to use passkeys, passwords, and sign-in with Google on your smartwatch.

