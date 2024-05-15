Every Android OEM offering Android 15 beta so far: Nothing, OnePlus, and more!

The Android 15 beta has been restricted to Pixel devices. That’s changing this week, though, as the company has confirmed a list of OEMs offering their own Android 15 beta program.

Google revealed a list of participating manufacturers during its I/O developer conference today (May 15). These companies are HONOR, IQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Sharp, TECNO, vivo, and Xiaomi. Notable absentees include ASUS, Samsung, and Sony.

We’ve put together a list below, detailing each OEM’s Android 15 beta program. We’ll update it as more manufacturers issue details.

HONOR The Chinese manufacturer confirmed that the first Android 15 beta was available to developers with the Magic 6 Pro and Magic V2 foldable phone.

“HONOR will also continue to support developers with the next update to Android 15 beta later this summer,” the company noted in a press release.

IQOO and vivo Vivo has also revealed its participation in the Android 15 beta program, using the X100 and IQOO 12 smartphones. This program has some regional caveats, though.

“Starting from May 15, 2024, the Android 15 beta program will be available on vivo X100 in countries and regions including India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan, and on iQOO 12 in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India,” the manufacturer explained in a release.

Nothing The upstart tech company didn’t quite beat OnePlus in releasing the Android 15 beta, but it was still quick on the draw. Nothing released the first Android 15 beta to the Nothing Phone 2a yesterday (May 14).

It’s interesting to see the beta missing the more powerful Nothing Phone 2. Then again, many OEMs use the beta program as a marketing exercise for their most recent phones, and it would appear that Nothing is no different in this regard.

OnePlus OnePlus was the first Android OEM (aside from Google) to release the Android 15 beta. The company brought the Android 15 beta 1 to the unlocked OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Open foldable phone yesterday.

The Chinese brand also acknowledged a variety of known issues right now, ranging from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi problems to the mobile hotspot functionality not working.

TECNO Transsion’s TECNO is also offering access to the Android 15 beta program, but it didn’t confirm release details. The company is, however, bringing the beta program to the recently launched TECNO Camon 30 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi The veteran manufacturer has also announced Android 15 beta details, although it didn’t reveal a launch timeline. Nevertheless, you can participate in the beta program if you’ve got a Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 13T Pro, or Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4. Yep, you can try out the Android 15 beta on a tablet, too.

