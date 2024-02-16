Android 15 update tracker: When will your phone get it?

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Google officially announced the first Android 15 Developer Preview on February 16, 2024. Apart from pushing the software out the door, Google also revealed the Android 15 release timeline, which gives us a sense of when to expect the upcoming preview, beta, and stable versions of the build. While all this is great, you might be wondering when your phone will get the Android 15 update.

This article will serve as a continuous update hub for Android 15 releases for all major device makers. We highly recommend you bookmark this article and return to it occasionally to check if there have been any updates for your phone!

What’s new in Android 15?

Android 14 was, at best, an iterative update. Yes, it added a bunch of improvements across privacy, security, accessibility, and other areas to do with the inner workings of Android. However, user-facing features were few and far between. Some notable ones that come to mind include the ability to create custom wallpapers, the Health Connect integration, and lock screen customization options.

It’s hard to tell everything in store for Android 15 right now. Google has just released the first Android 15 Developer Preview, which tinkers with tools developers can use. It features the latest version of Google’s Privacy Sandbox to improve user privacy, extensions for more precise control of camera hardware, and a new framework to help developers optimize thermal, CPU, and GPU management for their apps, resulting in better performance for end users.

Android 15 also brings new data types to Health Connect and partial screen sharing so users can record just an app window rather than the entire device screen. To get a lowdown on everything new and rumored in the latest Android 15 build, make sure you read our Android 15 features hub.

When will your phone get Android 15?

Google For now, you can only install the Android 15 Developer Preview manually on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, or Pixel 8 series devices, along with the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

How to try out Android 15 Developer Preview on non-Pixel devices? If you don’t have any of the aforementioned Pixel devices, you can use the 64-bit system images with the Android Emulator in Android Studio. You can configure the Android Emulator to explore all the new Android 15 features, and it also allows you to emulate various screen sizes and device characteristics.

You expect Android 15 to come to multiple Android phones from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, ASUS, Nothing, Sony, OPPO, and others. Some of these brands will roll out the new software through their respective beta programs. We’ll update this article as and when Android 15 is available on devices from other Android brands.

