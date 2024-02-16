Android 15 saves you from friends blowing up your notifications

Today is the day Google announced the first developer preview for Android 15 . While the update doesn’t bring a ton of new stuff to Android, it does introduce a feature that some people will likely find to be pretty handy.

If you’ve been toying around with Android 15 DP1 , you may have come across “Notification cooldown.” According to the description, it’s a feature that will gradually lower the volume of successive notifications from the same app. Simply put, it’s designed to prevent you from feeling inundated if you suddenly get a ton of notifications around the same time.

You can find the feature by going to Settings and tapping on Notifications. Scrolling all the way to the bottom will reveal the Notification cooldown option. When you tap on the setting, you’ll be presented with three options:

Apply cooldown to all notifications

Apply cooldown to conversations

Don’t use notification cooldown

We could see this setting being quite helpful if you get a ton a emails during the day, were added to an overly active group text, or if you’re getting a lot of engagement on social media.