Android 15 brings a universal toggle for your keyboard vibration settings

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 15 Developer Preview 1 adds a new “Keyboard vibration” toggle to let users turn off keyboard vibration at a system level.

This setting overrides any enabled settings within individual keyboard apps.

The first build of Android 15 is here in the form of Developer Preview 1, and Pixel users can install it on their phones quite easily. This first build is intended for developers for the most part, but there are small changes here that add subtly to the overall Android usage experience. With Android 15, you now get a universal setting for toggling keyboard vibrations, coming in handy for users who like to use multiple keyboard apps.

As Mishaal Rahman points out, Android 15 Developer Preview 1 has a new “Keyboard vibration” toggle at Settings > Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics. As the name implies, this toggle disables haptics in your keyboard app.

While the change is admittedly small and not something that most users will notice, it makes it very easy for anyone to toggle their keyboard vibration setting without needing to hunt for a toggle within the keyboard app’s settings.

If you use multiple keyboards, say one for English and another for your local language, you can rely on Android 15’s keyboard vibration setting to control both apps. Turning it off at the Android system level will save you a few clicks within your keyboard app, but you can still turn off the setting within the keyboard app too.

