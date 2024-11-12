Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 is here, coming to Pixels soon (Update: How soon is now?)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The new Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 is available as a Generic System Image (GSI), which means it will be coming to Pixels very soon.

This new beta is an early test launch for features expected to land with the March 2025 Pixel Drop.

We are still waiting on the stable launch of Android 15 QPR1, which will likely land in December.

Update, November 13, 2024 (03:21 PM ET): Google has made Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 available for its Pixel devices. Users with devices enrolled in the beta program should be receiving their update notifications shortly. The company has also published OTA downloads and factory images for anyone interested in manually installing the release.

Original article, November 12, 2024 (02:01 PM ET): Today, Google started rolling out the newest beta for Android 15. This is not a new beta for the general version of Android 15 — that already went stable in October. This is Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, which is the first test build for an eventual Pixel Drop and update to the Android Open-Source Project (AOSP).

Pixel Drops (formerly known as Pixel Feature Drops) are quarterly launches of new features for Google phones, tablets, and smartwatches. QPR2 Beta 1 is the second Android 15 Pixel Drop beta testers are getting, allowing them a sneak peek at what might be included in that drop.

One feature we already know that’s included with QPR2 Beta 1 is the transformation of Do Not Disturb to customizable “Modes.” This will give users a lot more control over Do Not Disturb functions, which is a very welcome change.

Elsewhere, we also know there’s a new Linux Terminal app in QPR2 Beta 1. This is a long-awaited feature that developers will especially appreciate. As the day goes on, we’ll see many more new features and tweaks. Be sure to watch our Authority Insights page for all the latest.

Where is QPR1? And when will we see QPR2 go stable?

If you’re a Pixel user, you might be wondering where the stable version of QPR1 is. All signs point to Google launching it in December. It should include a few updates to increase the Pixel Tablet’s desktop usability, change how Android treats old notifications, provide better control over color correction, and more.

Although we expect QPR1 to land in December, that is not guaranteed. It’s possible we’d see it in January.

The stable iteration of Android 15 QPR2 will not land until March 2025 at the earliest. Between now and then, we’ll see other beta launches that will further refine the experience and introduce new features.

How to get Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 on your Pixel So far, all we’ve seen is the Generic System Image (GSI) launch of Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1. The beta version specifically for Pixels will come soon, probably before the end of the day. When it does land, it will be available for the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet Pixel Fold

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

To get the beta on your Pixel device, you’ll need to enroll in the Android beta program. Once you are enrolled and the beta becomes general available, your device(s) will get an OTA notification of a new update.

Do note that you can enter the beta program without factory resetting your device, but it is not easy to exit it without a complete data wipe. Should you enter the beta program and want to exit without a wipe, follow these instructions: Opt out of the program

Ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update. The OTA message will have “Downgrade” in the description. Opting out will not cause a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the downgrade OTA update.

apply the downgrade OTA update. If your device is offered the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update, don’t install the update. Instead, first opt out of the program, ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update.

install the update. Instead, first opt out of the program, ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update. Wait for the final public stable release of Android 15 QPR1 (AP4A), which is coming in December.

