Lock screen widgets look nearly ready to launch in Android 15 QPR1

When Google confirmed our report that the Android 15 update for Pixel devices won’t roll out until October, some of you were disappointed, while others were content with the news. After all, the delay gives Google more time to make the update more stable. Plus, there aren’t really that many new features for users in the current beta anyway, so what are you missing out on? While it’s true there isn’t a lot to look forward to in the initial release of Android 15, the first quarterly platform release looks to finally bring the long-awaited lock screen widgets feature.

Earlier this year, I first revealed that Google is looking to bring Android widgets back to the lock screen. I’ve been tracking the progress of the lock screen widgets feature throughout the Android 15 beta period, and it’s significantly evolved since I first enabled it in January. With the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1, the lock screen widgets feature is now much closer to release as it finally has introductory text that explains the feature to you. This is a sign that Google is polishing the feature and getting it ready for release, which suggests that we could see it go live as early as December when Android 15 QPR1 officially releases.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

For example, in the above screenshot, the lock screen widget area now introduces you to the feature by telling you that you can “get quick access to your favorite app widgets without unlocking your tablet.” Previously, this area was empty; I only knew what it was for because I manually activated the feature to show it off. If you’re wondering why the introductory text says “your tablet,” it’s because phones won’t support lock screen widgets in Android 15 QPR1, sadly.

Tapping the Add Widgets button opens the lock screen widget editor UI, which has now been updated in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 to add an introductory dialog. This dialog welcomes you to the lock screen widgets feature and tells you: To open an app using a widget, you’ll need to verify it’s you. Also, keep in mind that anyone can view them, even when your tablet’s locked. This warning states the obvious fact that lock screen widgets are accessible to anyone who picks up your tablet, but it’s still a helpful reminder not to add any widgets that could display potentially sensitive information. The warning is reiterated in the actual widget picker, too.

Lastly, there’s also a disclaimer in the introductory dialog that “some widgets may not have been intended for your lock screen and may be unsafe to add here,” which is interesting because when we previously took a look at this feature, there was a toggle in Settings to “allow any widget on [the] lock screen.” The fact that this disclaimer has been added is interesting because it means that all widgets are now allowed, regardless of whether they declare the keyguard category. Shortcuts are still not allowed on the lock screen, though, so you’ll need to unlock your tablet to access them from the home screen.

Given these additions, I’m confident that Android’s lock screen widgets feature is nearing release. The feature already worked quite well when I did a hands-on earlier this month, but there’s still one question on my mind: Will lock screen widgets remain tablet-exclusive or does Google plan to optimize them later for phones?

