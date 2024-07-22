Android 15 gives the Pixel's battery widget a colorful makeover

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has updated the Pixel battery widget in Android 15 Beta 4 to integrate Material You’s Dynamic Coloring.

The widget design remains unchanged, but the phone’s battery percentage now appears in a different color than those of other connected devices.

This will essentially help Pixel users identify their phone’s battery level and whether it needs to be charged at a glance.

Google has been introducing various battery-related changes in Android 15 Beta 4, like speeding up how fast phones enter doze mode for longer standby life. Now the Mountain View tech giant has tweaked the battery widget’s UI on Pixel devices to integrate Material You’s Dynamic Coloring.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the widget appears as it usually does without changes to the design or size. However, it is now displayed in a different color compared to the percentage bars to the right of and below it. While this doesn’t change the charging functionality, it does help you quickly spot the battery level of your smartphone at a glance. This makes it easy to identify when your device needs charging, even if you have a number of other percentage bars for connected devices appearing on the page.

The more significant change that was rolled out as part of Android 15 Beta 4 is how navigating to Settings > System > Device diagnostics > Component health > Battery status now lets you view the Cycle count, which displays the number of full recharges and discharges that the phone has had. So far, this information was only available on newer Pixel devices like the Pixel 8a, but if this version is rolled out as a stable release, it will become a standard feature across all Pixel phones. This will essentially be a helpful feature that gives you a better understanding of your device’s charging habits.

