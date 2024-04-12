Android 15 will free you from using Google Wallet as your default wallet app

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 15 beta 1 allows users to change their default wallet app to something other than Google Wallet.

The app you set as your default wallet app will be used for making NFC payments.

The only other app that seems to take advantage of the change right now is the Amex app.

Google has released the first Android 15 beta, revealing a number of new features that could land with the stable release of the software. One of them is the ability to switch to using a third-party app as your default wallet app. It’s just another way Google is making Android more customizable.

The feature is already live in Android 15 beta 1. Once you set another app as your default wallet app, all NFC payments will go through that app instead of Google Wallet. It’s unclear which wallet apps will be supported, but you can expect to use other apps that let you store your credit or loyalty cards, car keys, and other things that help with different types of transactions.

On Android 15 beta 1, the Amex app also now shows up as an option alongside the Google Wallet app on the default Wallet app settings page. More apps should start showing up in this list in due time.

Comments