Are you looking for some galaxy wallpapers for your phone? These will quickly remind you how marvelous existence is and how much organization there is in chaos, while reminding us how small we are. Not to mention, images of galaxies, stars, and otherworldly things look amazing! We’ve put together a nice collection of some galaxy wallpapers for your phone, so keep scrolling to see them and learn how to set them on your own device.

Download these galaxy wallpapers for your phone We should start by letting you know how to make the best out of these galaxy wallpapers. You might want to simply grab the images you see below, but this wouldn’t be the best course of action. These pictures have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance, so their quality will also be degraded. Think of them as previews for demonstration purposes only. Use them to find the wallpapers you really like, then hit the download button right below them to grab the full-resolution galaxy wallpapers.

How to set these galaxy wallpapers on your phone Now that you’ve found your favorite galaxy wallpaper for your phone, it’s time to learn how to use them on your device. We can walk you through the process and help you find your way through space and time. What makes wallpapers so great is that they are universal, as they are technically simple images. You can use them on any device that allows you to change your background. We’re focusing on mobile devices, as those are the ratios in mind when these images were created. That’s why we’ve created step-by-step instructions for changing your wallpaper on iOS and Android devices, as those are the two leading mobile platforms, and the vast majority of people will be covered.

Again, the first step is to download the galaxy wallpapers from the button right below the previews. It’s easier to simply download them using the phone you’ll use the wallpapers on, but you can also use any other device and transfer the files to your phone via a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or send them to yourself via email. Whatever you do, just make sure not to transfer them using a service that compresses the galaxy wallpapers, as that would defeat the purpose of this whole process. We know apps like Messenger and WhatsApp compress images, so avoid those.

When you’re ready, follow the steps below to set these galaxy wallpapers as your smartphone background.

How to set these scary wallpapers on an Android phone: Launch the Settings app. Select Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select your galaxy wallpaper. Modify the galaxy wallpaper to your liking, then tap on Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the galaxy wallpaper on your Home screen and/or Lock screen. Hit Set.

How to set these scary wallpapers on an iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Select the Wallpaper option. Hit Add New Wallpaper. Find and select your galaxy wallpaper. Modify the galaxy wallpaper to your liking, then hit Add. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We formulated these instructions using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.6. Some steps and menus may be different depending on your device and its software version. Are you not happy with any of these? We have plenty of great wallpaper collections. You’re bound to find something in one of them. Start by looking at our posts of abstract wallpapers, sci-fi wallpapers, and scenic wallpapers. For something more mainstream, here are the stock wallpapers from all the most popular smartphones.

