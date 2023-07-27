Download the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 wallpapers here

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one incredible device, but it certainly isn’t for everyone. For starters, it is one of the most expensive devices at $1,799. Luckily, you can download the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 wallpapers for free and use them on any device.

These Galaxy Z Fold 5 wallpapers follow a similar design language to the wallpapers we’ve seen in other high-end Samsung devices lately. They have a black background and abstract shapes featuring colorful hues. This is likely to showcase the deep blacks and vibrant colors Samsung AMOLED screens are known for.

Are you ready to get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 wallpapers? These come courtesy of YTECHB.

Download the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 wallpapers First, you should know the image previews below are compressed images optimized for better browsing. It’s not the best idea to save those and use them as wallpapers. Instead, use the button below them to download the full-sized, uncompressed wallpapers. This will ensure optimal image quality.

How to set wallpapers on other phones Are you having difficulty figuring out how to use these wallpapers you just downloaded? Don’t worry. We can help with that too. Again, make sure you download the full-resolution images using the button above.

Either download them straight into your phone or use your favorite method to transfer the images to your phone. I like using Google Drive, but you can also email it to yourself, transfer it using a cable, etc. Once it’s on your device, follow the steps below.

Note: We formulated these steps using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17. Some things may look slightly different, depending on your hardware and software version.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Hit Change wallpaper. Tap on My Photos. Select the image. Tap on Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Lock screen or Home and lock screen.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. Go into Photos and select the wallpaper you want to set. Make your edits and hit Add. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Are you liking these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 wallpapers? If you're not a fan, we have plenty of other guides with superb wallpapers. You can start with our post on the best default wallpapers from the most popular Android devices out there.

