Wallpapers always seem to make it online before actual devices are even announced, and it seems there won’t be an exception with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The official wallpapers are already out, and you can get them here.

These Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpapers come courtesy of YTECHB, and they confirm the wallpaper designs we’ve already seen in previous leaks. These images feature color-matching designs that hint at the device’s foldable nature, as well as the number six.

Download the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpapers here First, let’s tell you a bit about how these wallpaper posts work. The images you see below are to be considered previews, so don’t save those. They have been compressed and optimized for better website performance, as such, the quality won’t be optimal. They are for demonstration purposes only. You can click on the download button right below the wallpaper previews to download the full-resolution files, instead.

How to set these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpapers Did you pick your favorite Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpaper? The great thing about wallpapers is that they are simple images, so you can use them on any device that allows you to change your background. These are made for phones, so we have put together step-by-step instructions for Android and iOS users. These are the most popular platforms, so most of you should be covered.

As previously mentioned, you should first make sure to get these wallpapers using the button right below the previews. The easiest method would be to download them straight from the device you’ll set the wallpapers on, but you can also use any other device and transfer them over. You can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or send them to yourself via email. Just make sure not to use a service that compresses pictures, as this would defeat the purpose. We know apps like Messenger or WhatsApp reduce the image quality.

Once you have your favorite Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpaper on your device, follow the steps below to set these as your background.

How to set wallpapers on an Android phone: Open the Settings app. Select Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select your Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpaper. Modify the Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpaper to your liking, then hit Set wallpaper. Choose whether you want to set the Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set wallpapers on an iPhone: Open the Settings app. Select the Wallpaper option. Pick Add New Wallpaper. Find and select your Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpaper. Modify the Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpaper to your liking, then hit Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We formulated these instructions using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.5.1. Some steps and menus may be different depending on your device and its software version. Are you not a fan of these Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpapers? We’ve also got the Galaxy Z Flip 6 wallpapers here. Additionally, you should check out our collection of all the wallpapers from the most popular devices. There is something for everyone in there, including other options from Samsung.

