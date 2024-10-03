Exclusive: Download the full-resolution Google Pixel 9a wallpapers here

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google’s Pixel phones have always had great wallpapers. The first few generations amazed us with live wallpapers designed in collaboration with studios such as B-Reel and ustwo. Lately, Google has been releasing some great minimalistic static wallpapers. Some of them have been designed in collaboration with various artists, such as Andrew Zuckerman, who created the mineral-inspired wallpapers for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a, while others — like the abstract floral Pixel 9 wallpapers — were presumably designed internally.

Recently, a set of wallpapers for the upcoming Pixel 9a leaked in low resolution. While not really usable as a phone background, the leak still gave us a decent idea of what to expect. Now, thanks to a source inside Google, Android Authority can provide full-resolution, uncropped versions of these wallpapers.

As we’ve seen before, the wallpapers are similar to what’s already available on the Pixel 9 series. The set consists of abstract artistic interpretations of flowers and is called “Swirling petals,” described as “a swirling display of abstract florals,” exactly the same as on the Pixel 9. The wallpapers in the set are named after flowers they were inspired by: Lilac (codename “iris” — purple), Daffodil (“porcelain” — white), Cherry (“raspberry” — pink), and Bluebell (“obsidian” — black).

Download the Google Pixel 9a wallpapers in full resolution here First things first, let’s go over how these wallpaper posts work. While it might be your first instinct, avoid simply downloading the images you see right below. These have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. These are for demonstration purposes only and should be considered previews so you can look through the wallpapers before downloading the ones you want. Once you know which is your favorite Google Pixel 9a wallpaper, scroll down and click on the download button right under these previews. You can grab the full-resolution files from there.

How to set the Pixel 9a wallpapers on other devices Do you need help setting up your new Google Pixel 9a series wallpapers? Let’s help you figure it out. Again, it’s important to remember that the previews you see above are compressed. Click on the download button above to get the full-resolution images.

You can download them straight to your phone or use another device and then transfer the wallpapers to the phone you’ll set them on. I like to use Google Drive to transfer files between devices, but you can use a physical cable, send yourself an email, etc. Just make sure not to use a method that also compresses images, as that would defeat the purpose of this process. We know apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp compress sent images.

Once the images are stored on your device, follow the steps below to set them as wallpapers. Keep in mind that the instructions may be a bit different depending on your device and Android version.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Go into My photos and select the Google Pixel 9a wallpaper. Customize your wallpaper and hit Set Wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Home screen and/or Lock screen. Tap on Set.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the wallpaper you want to set. Customize your wallpaper to your liking and tap on Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These instructions were tested using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.6.1. Some steps and menus may look different depending on your device and software version. Are you not a fan of these Pixel 9a wallpapers? Check our list of the best default wallpapers from all the most popular devices. There are wallpapers from over 100 devices in there, so you’re bound to find something you like.

