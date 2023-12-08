Download OnePlus 12 wallpapers and live wallpapers here!

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 12 in China. The phone is expected to launch internationally in the coming months, and it is bound to be one of the best Android phones for the year. If you cannot wait to get your hands on the OnePlus 12, here are the wallpapers and live wallpapers from the device that you can install on your current smartphone!

OnePlus has launched three color variants of the OnePlus 12 in China: Black, Green, and White. The company has created a complementing wallpaper and live wallpaper for each color. You can see a preview of the wallpapers below.

You can download the wallpapers and live wallpapers in their full size with the link below: Download OnePlus 12 wallpapers and live wallpapers from here (Google Drive)

The wallpapers are 3,168 x 1,440 in size, while the live wallpapers are four-second MP4 files. You can download the Video to Wallpaper app from the Google Play Store to set one of these MP4 files as your live wallpaper.

If you’re looking for more stock wallpapers for other Android devices, we have a big collection of Android device wallpapers that you can choose from.

The OnePlus 12 is the next-generation flagship from OnePlus. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, up to 24GB RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and a 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz display. The phone has a beefy 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide, a 64M periscope zoom camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. Other key features include an IP65 rating, an IR blaster, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1, the iconic alert slider, and Android 14-based Color OS 14/Oxygen OS 14.

The device is expected to launch internationally, with leaks suggesting a global release of January 23, 2023. Thanks to @realMlgmXyysd for sharing these wallpapers with us!

