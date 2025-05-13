C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy S25 Edge

There are plenty of reasons to like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, but its main lure is its thin design. Not everyone will see a benefit in upgrading to it, though. Regardless, you can still enjoy its wallpapers. If you’re a fan of the minimalist and clean design these have, you can download the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge wallpapers here.

The good news is that wallpapers are simply image files, so you can really set them on any device that allows you to change your background. These wallpapers come courtesy of Max Jambor. They come in three colors: black, purple, and peach. These also have an “S” in the middle, much like the Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers. Keep scrolling if you want to get them!

Download the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge wallpapers here Don’t go right-clicking just yet! Let’s first tell you how these wallpaper posts work. The images you see below are previews of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge wallpapers. They are for demonstration purposes only, as they are compressed and optimized for improved wallpaper performance. The best idea is to click on the button right under the previews to download the full-resolution wallpaper files.

Once you download them, we can show you how to use them later in the post.

How to set these Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge wallpapers on your phone You can download these wallpapers on your phone to make things simpler. Of course, you could also get them from any other device or a laptop. Regardless, just make sure to get the wallpaper files on the phone you want to set them on. You can use any transfer method, but the simplest are Bluetooth, using a USB thumb drive, or relying on cloud services like Google Drive.

Whatever you do, just make sure you don’t use services that compress images. Common messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are known to do this.

Once the wallpaper files are on the device you want to use them with, follow the steps below to set them as your background.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Select More wallpapers. Find and select your Galaxy S25 Edge wallpaper. Customize the wallpaper and hit Set Wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on your Home screen or Lock screen. Hit Set.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper. Hit Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the Galaxy S25 Edge wallpaper you want to set. Customize your wallpaper and settings to your liking, then hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These instructions were assembled using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15 and an Apple iPhone 15 running iOS 18.4.1. The steps might differ if you have a different device or software version.

FAQs

What is the wallpaper size on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge? Stock wallpapers are typically as large as the device’s screen resolution, which is 3,120 x 1,440 in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. This time, though, we only have access to the wallpapers in a 960 x 2,070 resolution.

What is the wallpaper ratio on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge? Wallpapers follow the same ratio as the screen of the device they are made for. In the case of the Galaxy S25 Edge, the aspect ratio is 19.5:9.