Samsung wallpapers: Get the latest ones available

One of Samsung’s biggest strengths is design. Aside from offering gorgeous and solidly built devices, Samsung’s phones come with some of the coolest wallpapers around. Samsung wallpapers are colorful, vibrant, and have plenty of contrast. This is because they are often designed to showcase the outstanding screens they’re to be displayed on, which are known for their deep blacks, radiant whites, and vibrant color reproduction.

Regardless of your phone, you might be a fan of Samsung imaging. You’ve come to the right place, because we’ve put together all the wallpapers from the latest and greatest Samsung phones into this single hub. It will include images from significant Samsung devices released in the past few years. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S25, S24, S23, S22, S21, and S20 series, as well as Note, Fold, Flip, and other series.

Download the latest Samsung wallpapers

Editor’s note: We’ll regularly update this list of Samsung wallpapers as more are released.

How to download and set wallpapers

First things first: We need to tell you how getting and installing these wallpapers works.

You’ll need to download the wallpaper you want first. Don’t try to get one of the image previews we show you in this article. These images will be compressed and won’t be at their best quality. Instead, click on the button below each entry and download the full-resolution images. This way, your wallpapers will look as amazing as possible.

Transfer your wallpaper to your phone using something like Google Drive, sending yourself an email, or transferring the file over USB or Bluetooth. Just make sure not to use a service that will compress the image, such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Once you have your wallpaper on your phone, follow the steps below to set it as your wallpaper.

Note: We developed these instructions using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15, as well as an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.6.1. Keep in mind that steps may change depending on the device and software.

How to set a wallpaper on an Android phone: Launch the Settings app. Select Wallpaper & style. Look for a section showing you wallpaper previews and select More wallpapers. Go into My photos. Find the wallpaper you’ve downloaded and pick it. You’ll now be able to modify and move the wallpaper to your preferred position. You can also choose to have different home screen and lock screen wallpapers. Make your choices and hit the Set Wallpaper button. Confirm whether you want to set the wallpaper on your Lock screen, or Home screen. Hit Set.

How to set a wallpaper on an iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Select Add New Wallpaper. Hit Photos and pick the wallpaper you want to use. Modify your wallpaper and tap on Add. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series Samsung maintained that simple and subtle philosophy for the wallpapers it released with the Galaxy S25 series. However, your available choices are a little more limited as there are only two options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 These colorful designs are fun, but also simple and subtle. The colors are match the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 color variants, and feature an image that hints at the nature of the foldable device. We got these, courtesy of our friends at YTECHB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 wallpapers follow the same design as the Flip 6’s, with color-matching hues showing what looks like a number six, and play on the foldable design idea. These also come from our friends at YTECHB.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series Samsung continues a similar wallpaper design language, compared to what we’ve seen in previous iterations. The Galaxy S24 wallpapers feature spheres on colorful backgrounds. In the case of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the images come with crystal shapes. These are minimalist and elegant, as is the case with most Samsung wallpapers now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series The Galaxy S23 series is a great set of devices, and it looks the part. Especially when you take a look at its wallpapers. Our friends from XDA Developers have pulled them from the firmware, and now you can enjoy them on any phone. There are two sets to choose from. You can get the simpler ones that have what looks like a light flare and abstract scenes. Then there are some One UI 5 wallpapers you’ll enjoy if you prefer something a bit more colorful.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE wallpapers are very similar to the orb ones we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. There are slight differences, though. The circles are more solid, without that “dusty” effect we saw on the more expensive iterations. These come courtesy of YTECHB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung follows its abstract design tendency with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 wallpapers. Like in previous iterations, these have a dark background with colored elements. These also come from YTECHB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 wallpapers follow a similar design language to the Galaxy S23. These have dark backgrounds and have the “dusty” orbs floating around. Thank YTECHB for his contribution!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Here’s another folding handset, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 wallpapers follow a similar design language to previous iterations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Similar to the fold series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features wallpaper designs that are very similar to its previous iteration. Let’s take a look at them!

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G wallpapers The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G have the same wallpapers. These are very fun, colorful, and you get to pick from a nice variety of options. There are also some black and white ones, as well as the standard One UI wallpapers. You’ll even get access to some live wallpapers. All of these files come courtesy of XDA Developers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers Samsung’s Galaxy S devices are among the most popular smartphones every year. The S22 series is no exception, offering a fantastic set of features, high-end specs, striking designs, and, of course, some of the coolest wallpapers around.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 tablet/smartphone hybrid is just as exciting as previous iterations. The device isn’t only multifunctional, but it’s an impressive high-end gadget. Its wallpapers are also really fun, mainly if used on a foldable smartphone of this kind, as the design plays on the whole butterfly-style wings concept.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 wallpapers follow a similar design language to other foldables. These wallpapers display colorful petals that will showcase the phones’ stunning displays, also taking advantage of deep black backgrounds.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE came as a more affordable version of the S21 series, but with an experience that is no short of high-end. In these FE series, Samsung focuses on what matters and gets rid of the extra bells and whistles you get with the flagship devices. It has a less premium design, but the wallpapers look just as good. They follow the same design language as the S21 series but are slightly different, so you should also consider downloading them.

Samsung Galaxy S21 wallpapers The Samsung Galaxy S21 series comprises three handsets. These are the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. All come with the same wallpapers, though. And all feature abstract designs using what seems like colored sand. They’re all great, so have at it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 wallpapers Samsung’s Galaxy S devices are the most popular, but true Sammy fanatics know the real flagships are the Galaxy Note handsets. These are usually better spec’d, have larger screens, include an S Pen, and get bigger batteries. 2020 gave us a couple of versions, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, and they come with some nice wallpapers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 wallpapers Samsung continues evolving its foldable venture, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a much better option than its predecessor. It also has some nice wallpapers we know you will enjoy. Given its unorthodox screen sizes and ratios, these won’t look great on all devices, but you can give them a try. Just remember that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has two types of wallpapers. The wider ones are for the larger, unfolded screen. The narrow wallpapers are for the smaller outer screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is similar to the original Galaxy Z Flip, and even the wallpapers are similar. They have slight differences, and the Z Flip 5G comes with a couple of extra abstract, colorful images. Don’t try to fold the phone afterward, unless you have an actual Flip!

Samsung Galaxy S20 wallpapers The Samsung Galaxy S20 series consists of three devices: S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. These come with some very unique wallpapers. I swear, sometimes I don’t even know what these Samsung wallpapers are all about. Are those… flowers? At least I recognize the bubbles!

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE wallpapers The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE finds a great balance by taking everything people loved about the S20 series, while leaving out what they didn’t care much for. It also maintains a reasonable price that keeps customers’ wallets relatively healthy. The wallpapers changed slightly, but they are very similar, keeping that flowery, colorful design language we know and love.

Are you looking for more cool wallpapers? Samsung isn’t the only contender. You can get wallpapers from all manufacturers. Check out this collection of default wallpapers from 125+ Android devices.

