Download the Google Pixel 10 wallpapers here

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed possible wallpaper options for the Pixel 10 series.

We get a selection of four wallpapers each for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

So far we’ve yet to get a look at what Google could be planning for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s wallpaper.

Right now, Google’s Pixel 9a is the new kid on the smartphone block, but we’ve already been thinking a lot about what’s coming next. The Pixel 10 series has the potential to be Google’s most significant handset family in years (if not ever), and we’ve been hugely curious to get to see what it can actually do with those new TSMC-made Tensor chips. Way before we get to sample that performance for ourselves, a fresh leak is offering an early peek at how those Pixel 10 phones could be getting ready to arrive.

Over on Telegram, leaker Mystic Leaks drops an archive containing what purport to be not just the wallpapers Google is planning to ship with the Pixel 10, but those for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, as well (via 9to5Google).

Pixel 10 wallpapers

Pixel 10 Pro wallpapers

Pixel 10 Pro XL wallpapers

As you can see, the sets for both Pro models are a bit toned down compared to the multi-colored options chosen for the base Pixel 10, but all three groups involve the same sort of pebble-like imagery. Compared to the Pixel 9a wallpapers, it’s definitely a different vibe, but not one we’re immediately convinced is any better or worse.

We might just want to take a few days trying some of these out and seeing how they feel on our existing Pixel phones — if that’s even allowed! Have any early opinions of your own to share? Let us know down in the comments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.