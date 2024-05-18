Exclusive: Google Pixel 9 wallpapers and colors leaked, download them here

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google’s Pixel phones have always had great wallpapers. The first few generations amazed us with live wallpapers designed in collaboration with studios such as B-Reel and ustwo. Lately, Google has released some great minimalistic static wallpapers designed in collaboration with various artists, such as Andrew Zuckerman, who created the wallpapers for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a. Now, thanks to a source inside Google, we’re able to share the Pixel 9 series wallpapers early.

Because the wallpapers match their respective phone colorways, we can also preview the colors of the upcoming Pixel 9 series devices. Please keep in mind that these are early codenames, and Google is likely to use different names in its final marketing materials. It’s also possible that some of these colors might not end up being available at launch — or ever.

Pixel 9 colors Jade

Obsidian

Peony

Porcelain Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL colors Hazel

Obsidian

Porcelain

Rose Pixel 9 Pro Fold colors Obsidian

Porcelain (also referred to as “gold”)

Google Pixel 9 wallpaper themes For the upcoming Pixel 9 series wallpapers, Google has decided to go with the theme of “Swirling petals,” described as “a swirling display of abstract florals.” Unlike previous Pixel generations, this year’s wallpapers are not attributed to any particular artist, so it’s likely they were created internally at Google.

Pixel 9 wallpapers

Pixel 9 Pro wallpapers

Pixel 9 Pro XL wallpapers

Pixel 9 Pro Fold wallpapers

How to set the Pixel 9 wallpapers on other devices Do you need help setting up your new Google Pixel 9 series wallpapers? Let’s help you figure it out. Again, it’s important to remember that the previews you see above are compressed. Click on the download button above to get the full-resolution images.

You can download them straight to your phone or use another device and then transfer the wallpapers to the phone you’ll set them on. I like to use Google Drive to transfer files between devices, but you can use a physical cable, send yourself an email, etc.

Once the images are stored on your device, follow the steps below to set them as wallpapers. Keep in mind that the instructions may be a bit different depending on your device and Android version.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Go into My photos and select the wallpaper. Customize your wallpaper and hit Set Wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screen. That’s it!

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the wallpaper you want to set. Customize your wallpaper to your liking and tap on Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These instructions were tested using a Google Pixel 8 Pro running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3. Some steps and menus may look different depending on your device and software version. Are you not a fan of these Pixel 9 wallpapers? Check our list of the best default wallpapers from all the most popular devices.

