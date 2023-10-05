Download the Google Pixel 8 wallpapers here

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google’s Pixel phones have always had great wallpapers. The first few generations amazed us with live wallpapers designed in collaboration with studios such as B-Reel and ustwo. Lately, Google has released some great minimalistic static wallpapers designed in collaboration with various artists. Now, thanks to a source inside Google, we’re able to share the brand-new Pixel 8 wallpapers.

These wallpapers were made to match the wide variety of colors available for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These colors include Obsidian, Hazel, Rose, Porcelain, and Bay. For the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google has once again decided to task Andrew Zuckerman with creating its wallpapers; the theme is “Minerals.”

Download the Google Pixel 8 wallpapers First things first, let’s tell you how things work around here. It’s important to keep in mind the image previews you see below have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. It’s not a good idea to save them directly, as their quality will be degraded. You can click the download button below the previews to download the full-resolution files instead.

How to set the Pixel 8 wallpapers on other devices Do you need help setting up your new Google Pixel 8 series wallpapers? Let’s help you figure it out. Again, it’s important to remember that the previews you see above are compressed. Click on the download button above to get the full-resolution images.

You can either download them straight to your phone, or use another device and then transfer the wallpapers to the phone you’ll set them on. I like to use Google Drive to transfer files between devices, but you can use a physical cable, send yourself an email, etc.

Once the images are stored on your device, follow the steps below to set them as wallpapers. Keep in mind that the instructions may be a bit different depending on your device and Android version.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on Change wallpaper. Go into My photos and select the wallpaper. Customize your wallpaper and hit Set Wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screen. That’s it!

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the wallpaper you want to set. Customize your wallpaper to your liking and tap on Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These instructions were formulated using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17. Some steps and menus may look different depending on your device and software version. Are you not a fan of these Pixel 8 wallpapers? We have a post with all the best Google Pixel wallpapers. Alternatively, you can take a look at our list of the best default wallpapers from all the most popular devices. Check them out for more options.

Comments