Download the Apple iPhone 16 wallpapers here

The Apple iPhone 16 series has been announced and will launch on September 20, 2024. We may have to wait for the actual devices to launch, but you can already download the iPhone 16 wallpapers, and we have them for you here.

The iPhone 16 series has two sets of wallpapers: one for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and one for the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 series wallpapers play around with circular shapes and have colors that match the physical hues of the iPhones. These colors include Black, Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, and White for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come in Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Desert Titanium.

All these wallpapers come courtesy of YTECHB. Cheers to them for catching these! Now, let’s check them out!

Download the Apple iPhone 16 wallpapers Let’s start by covering how these wallpaper posts work. We don’t advise that you simply save the images you see right below. These have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. They are for demonstration purposes only, so you can look through them and see which you like. When you make up your mind, click on the button right below these previews to download the full-resolution files.

iPhone 16 wallpapers:

iPhone 16 Pro wallpapers:

How to set your Apple iPhone 16 wallpapers on other phones Do you need some help setting up your brand-new iPhone 16 wallpapers? We can walk you through the steps. The great thing about wallpapers is that they are simple images, and this means you can use them on any device that allows you to change the background. Because these are intended to be used with phones, we’ve put together instructions for Android and iOS, the two leading mobile platforms.

Again, the previews you see above are compressed images. You should get the full-resolution files from the button right below these. The easiest method is to simply download the wallpapers using the device you’ll set them on. Otherwise, use any other device and transfer the wallpapers using something like Google Drive, sending yourself an email, doing a Bluetooth transfer, etc. Just make sure not to use a service that also compresses images, such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Once the images are on your phone, go ahead and follow the steps below to set them as your background.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Open the Settings application. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select your iPhone 16 wallpaper. Select Set wallpaper. Choose whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Home screen or Lock screen. Hit Set.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Open the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Hit Add New Wallpaper. Find and select your iPhone 16 wallpaper. Tap on Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Note: These steps were assembled using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.6.1. Some of the steps may be different, depending on your device and software version, but the process should be very similar. Are you not a fan of any of these iPhone 16 wallpapers? We also have a collection of all the stock wallpapers from the most popular devices. There’s something in there for everyone.

You might like

Comments