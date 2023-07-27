Download the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 wallpapers here

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a great foldable phone. Its flip design makes it portable and fun. It’s also a very capable handset, with powerful specs and an overall great experience. Surely, it’s not for everyone, but we know many of you would like to download the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 wallpapers. Thanks to YTECHB, now you can!

While these follow a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 wallpapers, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 ones seem much more fun. They have a more “bubbly” look and seem to have more going on. They also have a black background and colorful abstract designs, likely to showcase what makes Samsung AMOLED screens stand out: deep blacks and vibrant colors.

Download the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 wallpapers Let’s cover the basics first. It’s not a good idea to simply grab the previews below and set them as your wallpaper. These are for demonstration purposes only. The previews have been compressed and optimized to improve website performance. Access the button below the previews to download the full-size, uncompressed wallpapers.

How to set wallpapers on other phones We can help you figure out how to set your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 wallpapers on other phones, if you have no experience in the matter. Don’t worry; the process is simple once you know where to go.

Again, make sure you download the full-resolution images using the button above. Either download them straight from your device or use transfer them using whichever method you prefer. I like using Google Drive, but you can email it to yourself, transfer it using a cable, etc. Follow the steps below once you’ve sent the wallpaper to your handset.

Note: We formulated these steps using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17. Depending on your hardware and software version, some things may look slightly different.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Hit Change wallpaper. Tap on My Photos. Select the image. Tap on Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Lock screen or Home and lock screen.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. Go into Photos and select the wallpaper you want to set. Make your edits and hit Add. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

