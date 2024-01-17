Download the Samsung Galaxy S24 wallpapers here

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is all but guaranteed to become one of the most popular smartphone series of 2024. These are amazing devices, but we know they are not for everyone and can be quite pricey. You can still enjoy a bit of the Galaxy S24 without owning one of these phones. Wallpapers are universal, and you can set them on any device. You can download the Samsung Galaxy S24 wallpapers down below.

So far, we only have access to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra wallpapers, thanks to our friends at YTECHB. The original leakster is actually X user Vetrox360, but his link to the original files is no longer live.

Download the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra wallpapers here Let’s start with the basics. We would advise that you avoid simply saving the image previews you see below. These wallpaper previews are compressed and optimized for improved website performance. Instead, you should click on the button below them and download the full-resolution wallpapers from there.

All feature a crystal shape with colors that match some of the available Galaxy S24 colors. They are elegant and minimalist, but with a bit of flashiness. Enjoy!

How to set these Samsung Galaxy S24 wallpapers on your phone You can download the wallpapers on your smartphone. Or download them on any other device and then transfer the files to your smartphone. You can use Bluetooth, USB, or cloud services like Google Drive. Even emailing the wallpaper to yourself will work. Once the wallpaper is stored on your phone, follow the instructions below to set up your Galaxy S24 wallpaper.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Select More wallpapers. Find and select your Galaxy S24 wallpaper. Customize the wallpaper and hit Set Wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper. Hit Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the Galaxy S24 wallpaper you want to set. Customize your wallpaper to your liking and hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These instructions were assembled using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.2.1. The steps might differ if you have a different device or software version.

FAQs

What is the wallpaper size on the Samsung Galaxy S24? Stock wallpapers are typically as large as the device’s screen resolution. This is the case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra have a QHD+ resolution, and that is the resolution in these wallpapers. The standard Galaxy S24 has a Full HD+ resolution.

What is the wallpaper ratio on the Samsung Galaxy S24? Wallpapers follow the same ratio as the screen of the device they are made for. In the case of the Galaxy S24, the aspect ratio is 19.5:9. Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S24 versions have a 19.3:9 aspect ratio.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 have live wallpapers? We have yet to check the devices. It’s not certain if they will come with live wallpapers yet. We will update this post as soon as we know more info.

Comments