Download the Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers here before launch!

Samsung has announced its Galaxy Unpacked event for January 22, 2025, and we expect the Galaxy S25 series to be the star of the show, with guest appearances from devices like the Project Moohan Android XR headset. The launch is still two weeks away, and if you can’t contain your excitement, here are the official wallpapers of the Galaxy S25 series for you to download ahead of the launch of the next top Android flagships!

Leaker Max Jambor has shared high-resolution wallpapers from the Galaxy S25 series. These are the primary wallpapers that you will see on all official marketing materials. The lighter-colored wallpaper will likely appear on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, while the darker-colored wallpaper will appear on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We advise you to avoid simply saving the image previews you see below. These wallpaper previews are compressed and optimized for improved website performance. Instead, you should click the button below them to download the full-resolution wallpapers from there.

Note that these aren’t all the new wallpapers that Samsung will ship on the devices. These are the hero wallpapers that will feature prominently on the devices throughout marketing materials. We expect there to be more wallpaper options on the phone that users can choose from, and we hope to share those with you once the devices launch and we get access to the device firmware.

How to set these Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers on your phone You can download the wallpapers on your smartphone or download them on other devices and transfer the files to your smartphone. Be careful while going down the transfer route, as some services like Facebook Messenger tend to compress images, so we recommend cloud storage solutions like Google Drive instead.

Once you have saved the wallpaper on your phone, follow the instructions below to set them as your wallpaper:

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Select More wallpapers. Find and select your Galaxy S25 wallpaper in the My Photos option. Customize the wallpaper and hit Set Wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or both. Hit Set.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper. Hit Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the Galaxy S25 wallpaper you want to set from the Photos option. Customize your wallpaper to your liking and hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These instructions were collated using a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL running Android 15 and an Apple iPhone 16 Pro running iOS 18.2. The steps might differ if you have a different device or software version.

