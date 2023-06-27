Download the Samsung Galaxy S21 wallpapers here

David Imel / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series still offers some of the best smartphones around, but you may still be more fond of other handsets. If you went for another device but are still a fan of Samsung aesthetics, one way to enjoy the experience is getting the Samsung Galaxy S21 wallpapers.

These walls were initially leaked in December 2020 via a strange source — Rydah — which appears to be a site dedicated to music and beats production. Regardless of where they came from, these are all the walls that came with Galaxy S21 smartphones. You can see them below. Even further down, you can find a way to download all of the Galaxy S21 wallpapers so you can install them and view them on your smartphone.

Note: Don’t rush into the gallery below! Those images are just for demonstration purposes. The photos you see displayed have been compressed for website performance and faster loading speeds. Instead, you should download the images from the link at the bottom of this post.

First, learn how to download and install wallpapers on your phone We’re here to help if you’re unsure how to set your wallpaper on other phones. We’ll go through the steps right below, but be warned that this process can be different depending on your smartphone and software. We’ve used a Google Pixel 4a with 5G running Android 12.

How to set a wallpaper: Press and hold on to any empty space on your home screen. Select Wallpaper & style. Pick Change wallpaper. Go into My photos. Find the wallpaper you’ve downloaded and pick it. You’ll now be able to modify and move the wallpaper to your preferred position. You can also choose to have a different home screen and lock screen wallpapers. Make your choices and hit the checkmark button.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series wallpaper gallery

Download the Samsung Galaxy S21 wallpapers First, download the full, uncompressed wallpapers at the MediaFire link below. Then unzip the files, find the one you like best, and set it as your wallpaper on your phone.

These wallpapers look pretty cool, but other manufacturers have a sea of options. You should go ahead and check out our complete list of the best wallpapers before you decide to stick with one of these.

