Download all the Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers right here

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series includes some of the most popular smartphones of 2022, but we know getting a Samsung flagship can be expensive, even if it’s not brand new. Thankfully, wallpapers are universal. You can easily download the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers and use them on any smartphone.

Below, you’ll find both static and live Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers. These are a recollection of wallpapers from Android Police, Material IT Korea, and XDA Developers. Let’s first show you how to download and set them properly.

How to download and set wallpapers

First things first, you should know that simply right-clicking on the images below and saving them won’t cut it. The wallpapers shown below are compressed and optimized for faster loading on the website. You’ll want to click the button below and download the full-resolution images instead. You can then transfer the full files to your phone using Google Drive, send yourself the images through an email, or manually transfer them via USB or Bluetooth. Alternatively, you can use your phone to download the full wallpapers.

Once the Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers are on your device, use the steps below to install them.

How to set a wallpaper: Press and hold on to any empty space on your home screen. Select Wallpaper & style. Pick Change wallpaper. Go into My photos. Find the wallpaper you’ve downloaded and pick it. You’ll now be able to modify and move the wallpaper to your preferred position. You can also choose to have a different home screen and lock screen wallpapers. Make your choices and hit the checkmark button.

Note: These steps were put together using a Google Pixel 4a with 5G running Android 12. Some steps might differ, depending on your device and its software.

Download the Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers

What do you think of these? Let us know in the comments. If you’re not a fan of these, you can always look at our list of the best Samsung wallpapers.

