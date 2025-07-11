Download the stock Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 wallpapers here

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 are finally here, and although you’ll have to wait until the end of the month to get your hands on one. If you want to get in on the action early, you can now download Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 wallpapers to add them to your existing device, thanks to X user Raven.

This year’s stock wallpapers feature a distinct Z design in four different colors. As always, there are matching wallpapers for the interior and exterior screens of both device, so you should be able to find something that’s a relatively good fit.

Download Galaxy Z Flip 7 wallpapers I’ve included a link to download the full resolution wallpapers below, but here’s a quick preview of what the new stock Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 wallpapers look like. Remember, these are compressed images, so make sure you download the originals below for the best quality.

These wallpapers come in 1080 x 2520 resolution for the interior screen and 948 x 1048 resolution for the exterior screen. Grab them from the Drive link below.

Download Galaxy Z Fold 7 wallpapers When it comes to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 wallpapers, you’ll find the same designs and colors as above. Here’s another preview, but don’t forget to download the full resolution images below.

Z Fold 7 wallpapers match the native resolution of the device, at 2184 x 2184 for the interior screen and 1080 x 2520 for the exterior screen. Grab them from the Drive link below.

How to set your wallpaper Once you’ve downloaded the wallpapers to your device, it just takes a moment to set them as your default wallpaper on Android and iOS. Again, make sure you download the full resolution files, and not the preview images. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow:

How to set your wallpaper on Android Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Hit More wallpapers. Tap on My Photos. Select the image. Tap on Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Lock screen or Home and lock screen.

How to set your wallpaper on iOS Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. Go into Photos and select the wallpaper you want to set. Make your edits and hit Add. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

If you’re looking for even more cool wallpapers, check out our list of the best default wallpapers from many Android devices. We also have a list of the best Samsung wallpapers for even more great options.