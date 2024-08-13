Google Pixel wallpapers: Download them all here

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google’s phones may be clean and straightforward, but the company has a very playful touch. You can see signs of it as soon as you take a look at the colorful designs or previous contrasting power buttons. Things are even more fun once you start using the devices. Google Pixel wallpapers are colorful, vibrant, and overall really cool.

We can understand why you might want to rock them, even if you don’t have a Pixel phone. Or maybe you like a wallpaper from another Pixel device! Whatever the case, we’ve put them all together for you. You can download and set all the latest Pixel wallpapers on any device. Even though some are pretty old, that’s the thing about art: wallpapers are timeless.

Download the best Google Pixel wallpapers

How to download and set wallpapers

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9

We should start with the basics. Let’s help you figure out exactly how to download and set a wallpaper.

Start by downloading the wallpaper you want. Don’t download the image previews shown in this post, though. Those are compressed images with a lower quality, meant for demonstration purposes only. Instead, click on the button below each set of wallpapers. You’ll be directed to a download page where you can get the full-resolution files.

Send the uncompressed image to your phone. You can use Google Drive, send yourself an email, or transfer it using USB or Bluetooth. Just make sure not to use any method that compresses images, such as Messenger or WhatsApp.

Once the Pixel wallpaper is stored on your phone, follow the steps below to set it as your background.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Select Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and select your new wallpaper. You’ll now be able to modify and move the wallpaper to your preferred position. Tap on the Set Wallpaper when ready. You can choose whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Home screen and/or Lock screen. Hit Set.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. You’ll now be able to modify and move the wallpaper to your preferred position. When ready, select Add. Hit Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Note: These instructions were assembled using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.5. Remember that steps on your phone might be slightly different, especially if you’re running a non-Pixel device.

Google Pixel 9 series The Pixel 9 series is finally here, and we have the wallpapers for your downloading pleasure. What’s interesting about the Pixel 9 wallpapers is that they come meeting all the portfolio expansions. Aside from the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, we are also getting the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This would streamline Google’s device offering.

All these wallpapers match each device’s available colors, so they will look perfect on whichever Pixel 9 device you own. Additionally, it gives other smartphone users a wider variety of color options, giving them a higher chance of also matching the wallpapers with their devices. The “Swirling Petals” theme looks really interesting, too.

Pixel 9 wallpapers

Pixel 9 Pro wallpapers

Pixel 9 Pro XL wallpapers

Pixel 9 Pro Fold wallpapers

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro We got the Google Pixel 8 series wallpapers from an internal Google source. The theme here is “Minerals,” and the search giant hired Andrew Zuckerman to create these stunning images. The wallpapers come in a series of hues and designs to match the various Pixel 8 available colors. These colors include Obsidian, Hazel, Rose, Porcelain, and Bay.

Google Pixel 8a The Google Pixel 8a comes with a few wallpapers that follow the minerals theme. Just like the phone colors, these wallpapers offer more vibrant colors, and I happen to like them more than the normal Pixel 8 wallpapers above. There are fewer options, but they are great.

Google Pixel Fold The Google Pixel Fold is the company’s first entry into the foldable smartphone space. Obviously, it’s bound to have some interesting wallpapers. This time, Google stuck with the usual feathery style we’ve seen in the Pixel 7 series. The ratios are a bit different, so these happen to be great wallpapers if you want to use them with a tablet or another foldable.

These come courtesy of YTECHB. The Google Pixel Fold also has the same feathery wallpapers from the Pixel 7, which you can grab in the next section.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro The Google Pixel 7 series takes on a feathery theme with high-quality images that look very delicate and elegant. These aren’t as fun as previous Pixel wallpapers, but they still look great and will look good under any circumstances.

Google Pixel 7a The Google Pixel 7a is a great mid-range device, offering outstanding performance, and an overall excellent experience, at a much lower price. How good are the wallpapers, though? Google chose to stick with the feathery style we’ve seen in the Pixel 7 series, as well as the Pixel Fold.

These wallpapers come in four different colors, matching the Pixel 7a available colors. The guys over at XDA developers managed to pull them out of the system files, and they’re available for download. Check them out!

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro The Google Pixel 6 comes loaded with awesome wallpapers in different styles. We have multiple batches for you, but the first ones have more muted colors. Google continues to make really interesting and fun Pixel wallpapers that we know many of you will enjoy, and these are definitely proof of that.

We also got six wallpapers courtesy of YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, who shared these via X (formerly Twitter). While still a little playful, the colors are more subtle, and the imagery isn’t as wild as the other Pixel 6 wallpapers we’ve seen.

If you haven’t had enough wallpapers from the Pixel 6 series, we’ve also been blessed with a wide variety of Google Pixel 6 Pro ones. These 15 wallpapers come courtesy of the guys over at XDA Developers. They seem to follow the plant/flower theme, but with much more realistic imagery of flowers and foliage.

Google Pixel 6a Google I/O 2022 brought plenty of announcements. Among the most exciting ones is the Pixel 6a, Google’s new budget device. Even before we got the official wallpapers, artists from Pashapuma Design made them available for us. You can get them straight from the Pix Wallpapers app in the Google Play Store.

Google takes on a new approach with these wallpapers, offering a blurred background to keep your content in focus.

Google Pixel 5 If you’re looking for something a little more vibrant, you might want to take a look at the Pixel 5 collection. These are just as fun and playful as you would expect Pixel wallpapers to be, but were a bit more colorful. Some can even be considered a bit psychedelic or surreal.

We also have some live wallpapers for you!

Google Pixel 5a The Google Pixel 5a seems to have been mostly ignored by the industry, and even its wallpaper selection is a bit disappointing. The device only featured two images of its own. These also come courtesy of XDA Developers. Here they are!

Are you looking for more cool wallpapers? Google isn’t the only option. You can get wallpapers from all manufacturers. Check out this collection of default wallpapers from 125+ Android devices.

