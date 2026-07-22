It's Galaxy Unpacked day! What to expect from Samsung's foldables and more

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung’s July 22 Unpacked event will showcase brand-new foldables and smartwatches.

The hotly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 is on the agenda, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Z Flip 8.

Samsung is also expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy Watch 9 series and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at Unpacked, with One UI 9 potentially getting detailed as well.

Samsung’s second Galaxy Unpacked of the year is scheduled for later today in London, UK, and the event will be livestreamed on YouTube. We’ve come across innumerable leaks and early teasers of the devices that will be showcased at Unpacked, revealing practically everything we need to know.

However, given the number of devices Samsung is expected to launch next week, including that wide foldable we’ve all been looking forward to, things will look a bit different than the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked events of the past. With that in mind, here’s what we expect to see from Samsung’s hardware launch event on Wednesday.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 live?

As always, Samsung will be livestreaming its Unpacked event on YouTube. You can catch all the action starting at 2 PM in London or 9 AM ET/6 AM PT here in the States. We’ve pasted the official livestream link above so you can simply bookmark this page and come back here when the event is about to kick off.

What to expect from the July 2026 Galaxy Unpacked

Galaxy Z Fold 8

The headliners at the event will be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and its supposedly rebranded “Ultra” sibling. For the uninitiated, Samsung is expected to add the Ultra suffix to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 successor, while the wide version debuting this year will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

According to rumors that have surfaced so far, the wide-body foldable will come equipped with a 5.5-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with a resolution of 1,972 x 1,248, and a foldable 7.6-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a resolution of 2,448 x 1,848. As leaked renders have shown so far, the Z Fold 8’s screen will have prominent borders.

Unlike the Z Fold models we’ve seen in the past, the Z Fold 8 will offer just two rear cameras: a 50MP, f/1.8 primary camera and a 50MP, f/1.9 ultrawide unit. Samsung is reportedly going to equip the device with 10MP selfie cameras on the primary display and the cover screen, respectively. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 “for Galaxy” is said to be the chipset of choice.

A 4,800mAh battery could power the wide foldable, backed by 45W fast wired charging. Given that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 technically sits a tier below the Ultra variant, it is expected to start from $1,899 in the US. Storage options of 256GB and 512GB are expected, both with 12GB of RAM, while the 1TB version could be paired with 16GB of RAM.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Despite the Ultra branding, this is the standard Z Fold model that we’ve seen for a few years now. Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will retain a bulk of the predecessor’s elements, but with key hardware changes. You can expect to find a 6.5-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 on the device, and the 8-inch creaseless primary screen getting a resolution bump from the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 2,184 x 1,968 to 2,504 x 2,256.

Other expected hardware specs include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 “for Galaxy” and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Much like the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the 1TB storage variant of the Ultra may get 16GB of RAM, while the two entry-level storage options could stick to 12GB.

On the camera front, we’re likely going to see a 200MP, f/1.7 main sensor, a 10MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto unit, and a brand new 50MP, f/1.9 ultrawide camera, an upgrade from the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 12MP, f/2.4 ultrawide sensor. Prospective buyers should also be able to find the same two 10MP, f/2.2 selfie cameras on the primary and cover displays as the last-generation model.

If recent reports are accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could see a price bump, with the foldable expected to start from $2,099 this year.

Galaxy Z Flip 8

While there’s plenty to look forward to with Samsung’s foldables this year, the Flip variant may not have as much to offer as its peers. A recent leak suggests that Samsung may not bring any significant upgrades to most of the Z Flip 8’s hardware, mainly just giving the phone a new chipset onboard.

Based on this, we may continue to see the 6.9-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x primary display, paired with a 4.1-inch outer screen. In the camera department, we’re expecting the same combination of a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide sensors on the back, with a 10MP selfie camera.

US customers will likely find the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip on the Z Flip 8, while the Exynos 2600 could power the foldable in other parts of the world. Samsung could offer the phone in 256 and 512GB storage options, both featuring 12GB of RAM. There’s also going to be a price bump this year, though the exact quantum of the increase isn’t clear. Leaked pricing suggests the phone could start at €1,299 (~$1,485) in Europe. For reference, last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 started from $1,099.

Galaxy Watch 9 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

As with the new line of foldables, the Galaxy Watch 9 series has appeared frequently in leaks, while a recent teaser revealed some of the potential health upgrades the watches could feature. Going by recent reports, the wearable will be available in 40mm and 44mm trims, with the former featuring an unchanged 438 x 438 display. Meanwhile, the 44mm version will come equipped with a 480 x 480 screen. Samsung will also offer 2GB of RAM and 32/64GB of storage depending on the model.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 variant may stick with a 325mAh battery pack, while the 44mm model could use a 445mAh battery onboard. Samsung is supposedly switching to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite SW6100 chip across all smartwatches launching this year, replacing the Exynos W1000 chip found in the Galaxy Watch 8 and the first-gen Watch Ultra.

Leaked prices for the Galaxy Watch 9 series from Europe suggest the 40mm Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 9 will start from €409 (~$470) and the LTE model could retail for €459 (~$525). The 44mm Galaxy Watch 9 could have a starting price tag of €439 (~$502), while the LTE variant may go up to €489 (~$560).

Evan Blass

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (47mm) will feature the predecessor’s 480 x 480 display, supposedly with up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, an upgrade over the first-gen variant’s 3000 nits. Unsurprisingly, this smartwatch is also likely to be powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite SW6100 SoC, moving away from the Exynos W1000 chip. It will continue to offer water resistance up to 100 meters, with the manufacturer also reportedly using more titanium in the casing this time around.

We are expecting an 800mAh battery pack on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, up from the first-gen model’s 590mAh unit. Customers may have to shell out €749 for the smartwatch in Europe, which translates to roughly $860 in the US. The final price may differ, as direct currency conversions don’t always hold up. All three smartwatches could run One UI 9 Watch out of the box, which is based on Wear OS 7.

One UI 9

Paul Jones / Android Authority

As with most Unpacked events, Samsung is expected to share some key details on its next major software upgrade. While the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Z Flip 8 could well feature the Android 17-based One UI 9 software out of the box, the company could to share information on existing flagships such as the Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7/Z Flip 7, Galaxy S25 series, and others.

We’ve already caught multiple early glimpses of what One UI 9 could bring to Galaxy devices, including a customizable Quick Settings panel and minor tweaks to the status bar. Some improvements to the camera are also inbound, including the freshly discovered FanCam feature for videos. The upcoming software will also let you block internet access for select apps to improve your focus, a feature that almost everybody needs right now.

What else can we expect?

We recently got a good look at Samsung’s answer to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, known as the Galaxy Glasses (codenamed Jinju). Separate leaks have teased what some of its common gestures will look like, and revealed that it could run One UI XR, Samsung’s version of Android XR.

While we can’t independently confirm that the Galaxy Glasses will be showcased at next week’s Unpacked event, there’s a small chance that the company will share a sneak peek or preview of the smart glasses.

We’re unlikely to see any other hardware at this year’s July Unpacked event, unless Samsung has a big surprise in store. Although we’ve seen the Galaxy Buds Able/On appear in certification databases before, it’s not certain to be revealed next Wednesday. Meanwhile, the company launched the Galaxy Buds 4 series earlier this year, so they’re not due for an upgrade just yet.

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