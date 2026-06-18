Google's latest Android XR demo gives smart glasses a killer use case

XREAL

TL;DR Google has demonstrated how Android XR devices can guide users through a city using floating 3D navigation markers and Gemini-powered voice narration.

The demo combines tech from Google’s Visual Positioning System, Google Maps, Gemini, and Android XR to create a hands-free sightseeing experience.

Google frames the experience around wired XR headsets like the now-official Project Aura glasses from XREAL.

Android XR is one of Google’s most ambitious projects right now. While we’re still waiting for the first set of Android XR glasses to take the technology mainstream, the company has now offered us a glimpse of what the future of navigation looks like with one of these devices.

In a new developer blog post, the company shared an experimental “XR Geospatial Tour” demo that turns an Android XR headset into a personal tour guide. The accompanying video shows a user walking through a city, seeing floating 3D navigation arrows and points of interest directly in their field of view, as a Gemini-powered voice provides information about nearby landmarks.

Rather than constantly checking a phone screen or following a traditional map, the demo guides the user through the real world using digital overlays anchored to physical locations. The experience suggests walking tours nearby, including historical, food, and nature-themed routes.

To make this work, Google combined several of its technologies, including Android XR, Visual Positioning System, Google Maps, and Gemini. The system first determines a user’s precise location, then uses Gemini to generate a walking tour, and finally displays directions and information in mixed reality. Gemini’s text-to-speech capabilities are then used to narrate the experience as a human tour guide would.

Google specifically describes the experience as running on a pair of wired XR glasses, citing the now official XREAL Aura glasses. The company makes no mention of other upcoming Android XR smart glasses it’s developing in partnership with Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, and Samsung. That’s because none of these glasses have a display and are audio-only devices. On the other hand, XREAL’s Aura glasses sport a 70-degree optical see-through display that can make experiences like these possible.

The demo itself is a proof of concept rather than something that’s fully baked to arrive on Android XR devices. Still, it’s one of the best examples yet of how Android XR devices could be useful in daily life.

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