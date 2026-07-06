Galaxy Buds Able leak may have revealed the official name

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR More references to the Galaxy Buds Able have been found.

One leaker claims that the official name for these earbuds will be the “Galaxy Buds On.”

If you’ve been following our coverage, the words “Galaxy Buds Able” may sound familiar to you. For those who haven’t been keeping up, Android Authority discovered references to a new Samsung audio product with this likely placeholder name back in April. Since then, more and more information about this mysterious pair of earbuds has slowly emerged. A new leak may have now revealed the official name of these earbuds.

To quickly summarize what we know so far about the audio device, the Galaxy Buds Able carry the model number SM-U600. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) further confirmed the existence of Able, while also providing the model number for the battery (EB-BU600AAY). Thanks to a leaked render, we learned that these earbuds could have a clip-like design, similar to Sony’s LinkBuds Clip. It’s suggested that the Galaxy Buds Able will be open-ear earbuds.

As mentioned earlier, it’s unclear if Galaxy Buds Able is the actual name or if it’s simply a placeholder or a codename. The folks over at SammyGuru have recently discovered new references to “Galaxy Able” hiding in the Galaxy Wearable app (version 2.2.70.26060861). However, leaker Evowizz on X claims that Samsung will market the Galaxy Able as the “Galaxy Buds On.”

Whatever Samsung decides for the name, it seems we won’t have a concrete answer until the company is ready to launch. When that day will be is still anyone’s guess.

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