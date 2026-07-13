The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's creaseless display just leaked, and it looks impressive

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak shows the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s crease-free display in real-world use.

The phone in the leak does not appear to have a noticeable crease.

Samsung is set to launch its next generation of foldable phones on July 22, and we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 alongside the new Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2. While we’ve already seen a bunch of leaked renders, a new real-world leak gives us a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s creaseless display in action.

Leaker Momentary Digital has shared a video on Weibo of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, showing the creaseless display in action, and it looks quite impressive. The video shows the phone from a bunch of different angles, and the crease isn’t visible at all.

The hands-on video goes on to show the display with a video playing, and even then, it’s very difficult to spot the crease on the phone. It seems Samsung has figured out how to make the Fold 8 Ultra’s display truly creaseless.

It’s worth noting that we don’t know how often the phone in the video had been folded and unfolded. Creases on foldable displays can worsen over time, so it’s possible the Z Fold 8 Ultra could develop a crease after regular use. That said, the leak does make me more hopeful that we could finally get a creaseless experience on Samsung’s flagship foldable phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. It could also pack in a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Leaked US pricing details for Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones also suggest the Z Fold 8 Ultra could get a $100 price hike over the Z Fold 7 and be priced at $2,099.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22. We should get more details as we get closer to that date, and we will keep you updated with any notable information.

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