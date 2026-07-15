Samsung swings in with Spider-Man to tease the Galaxy Z Fold 8's 'new shape'

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is teasing the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8’s new wider shape with a clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The clip refers to a mysterious (not!) device in a “new shape perfect for communicating.”

Samsung proudly claims that the movie is rife with appearances of Samsung devices and possibly also features the Z Fold 8.

The next major Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place next week in London, where we expect to see the new wider Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, Flip 8, and the new watches. Ahead of the event, Samsung is leaving no stone unturned to make the

Samsung has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming Galaxy foldables featuring in an actual clip from the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The clip is endowed with a galore of Galaxy devices — mostly foldables and a Galaxy Watch (presumably the Ultra). Samsung appears to be using the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7, which supposedly serve as the primary devices used by the main characters, including Ned, played by Jacob Batalon.

The clip also shows Peter Parker having upgraded to a budget version of Tony Stark’s JARVIS, an intelligent system that helps craft newer Samsung phones for Spidey to take on missions. Along with these devices, the clip also features a new device claimed to be “one step ahead.” The device is said to come in “a new shape perfect for communicating.” Of course, that alludes to the wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 that Samsung has also been teasing using different media, which is about as subtle as a sledgehammer.

The clip also name-drops Detective DeWolff, likely Captain Jean DeWolff from the comics, who has not appeared in live-action movies yet.

The clip also features Spidey Tracker, an app Ned supposedly builds to keep a tab on the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. Jacob Batalon, the actor who plays Ned in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, is also joining Samsung’s roster of brand ambassadors.

Even though it looks like an ad, Samsung insists it’s part of a deeper brand integration in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Despite the integration, Samsung appears to have missed the opportunity to use tickets for the movie’s July 31 release as part of its pre-order offers for the upcoming Galaxy Z lineup.

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