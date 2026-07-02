Samsung’s answer to Meta’s smart eyewear is officially hiding in plain sight

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses leak reveals a familiar design that closely mirrors Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The glasses are expected to run Android XR with deep Gemini integration, offering hands-free AI features like photo capture, live translation, navigation, music playback, and voice assistance.

Samsung’s first AI-powered smart glasses are looking a lot less mysterious, and the latest leak suggests the company is using a formula that has already proven to attract mainstream buyers.

Fresh renders shared by SamMobile offer the clearest look yet at the upcoming Galaxy Glasses, revealing frames that look strikingly similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. Some might consider that a lack of originality, but it could be Samsung’s smartest decision. The biggest problem with smart glasses, historically, is that they looked like gadgets rather than something people wanted to wear every day. Meta flipped that by partnering with Ray-Ban to build glasses that fit into daily life.

Now Samsung appears to be taking the same approach, making its first-generation glasses look like normal eyewear, not futuristic headgear. The leaked renders show the design as fairly understated with thick temples that probably contain the internal hardware. There are small camera cutouts near the edges of the frame, and the overall shape is very similar to classic sunglasses.

The familiar look doesn’t mean the Galaxy Glasses will be short on features. According to previous leaks, Samsung’s wearable will run Android XR and heavily depend on Google’s Gemini AI. The glasses are expected to be geared towards hands-free AI experiences like taking pictures, recording video, answering questions, translating languages, playing music, and offering spoken navigation. Most of the processing is said to be handled by a connected smartphone rather than the glasses themselves, helping keep the hardware lighter and more comfortable to wear.

The hardware itself sounds competitive as well. Earlier reports talk of a 12MP camera, built-in microphones and speakers, touch controls, and photochromic lenses that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.

Samsung also has another edge Meta cannot easily match. The glasses run Android XR, so they can tap right into Google’s ecosystem. Gemini will also be heavily integrated with Android and other Google services, including Google Maps, which are expected to be central to the experience for Android users.

It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to challenge Meta. Meta has a big head start on AI eyewear, thanks in large part to the popularity of its Ray-Ban collaboration.

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